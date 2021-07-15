Cassper Nyovest took to social media to air his thoughts on the current looting taking place in many parts of our beloved country

Treading lightly, Cass made it clear that he does not condone the looting, however, he does understand peoples anger and suffering

Cassper tried to be as mutual as possible, calling on community leaders and politicians to get out there and connect with the people

Cassper’s post evoked a lot of emotion with many sharing their different feelings towards the situation

Cassper Nyovest has finally broken his silence regarding the tragic rioting and looting that is tearing parts of Mzansi to shreds.

Knowing the constant judgment his every word faces, Cassper took time and care in what he had to say. Cassper understands that he has a voice that gets heard, and wanted to use it in a time where it is needed most.

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to comment on the current looting taking place in many parts of Mzansi.

Cassper expressed his understanding of those who looted as a means of survival, however, he also made it clear that he does not condone it.

“Passing judgement from our comfortable homes about how people who are angry & less fortunate should behave, is utterly ridiculous, some families’ realities is far more difficult than ours so I can’t judge anyone. I am totally against looting, however I’m equally torn by our peoples lack & suffering.”

Cassper called on community leaders and politicians to get on the ground and connect with the people. Using the same tactics, they use to gain votes, needs to be done to stop this mayhem and come to some resolution.

“…our community leaders & executives pls connect with the people same way you do during elections!!!”

Cassper posted:

Even though Cass tried his best to tread lightly, his post still evoked some strong emotions. This is a sensitive topic and the people are tired.

@SupahPhetla agreed with Cass to some degree:

@sweet_like_akat does not feel poverty is any excuse:

@SaThewhisper feels there is no coming back from this:

@I_am_reckles did not like Cassper’s stab at the president:

AmaZulu King begs the people to end this madness and save our beautiful country

King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini addressed the Zulu Nation and pleaded with the nation not to participate in riots and looting currently taking place in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Briefly News reported that King MisuZulu called for calm and peace to be restored in the province. He further stated that he could never have anticipated witnessing such violence after the deaths of his mother and father, according to a report by IOL.

He said he has been overcome with humiliation, as fingers pointed to the Zulu Nation as instigators of the violence seen in the province.

King Misuzulu shared his concern for the economy and how it was gravely affected by the looting, theft and destruction of infrastructure.

"This chaos is destroying our country and the economy but those who will suffer the most are poor of the poorest. The vulnerable when food is not delivered, we will go hungry,” said King Misuzulu in a quote by SABC News.

