In Mzansi, doing your schoolwork under the light of a street lamp is the sad reality for many young children

Social media user @lisa_maliee shared pictures of a young many working under a street light and shed a tear

Some were moved by the post just like @lisa_maliee was, however, there were some who did not find any sadness in it

Faces dropped, hearts sunk and lumps formed in people’s throats when they saw pictures of a sweet boy doing his homework under the light of a streetlamp.

Social media user @lisa_maliee shared some real and heartbreaking pictures of a primary school child who had to do their homework under a street light. Image: @lisa_maliee

Source: Twitter

Social media user @lisa_maliee shared some real and heartbreaking pictures of a primary school child who had to do their homework under a street light due to the fact that they did not have electricity in their home.

@lisa_maliee posted:

“Saddest picture I've seen today”

This post evoked a lot of different responses. With many other people in Mzansi having grown up in similar circumstances, some just did not see what people were crying about. Others were moved by the young man’s determination and wished greatness upon him.

Take a look at some of the different reactions to the post:

@KeModisi does not understand what people are crying over:

“No sad picture ya selo he must do schoolwork during the day.”

@G_bavaria prays this little boy does great things:

“May the lord protect him and make him grow strong under this circumstances and be the best engineer like us who grew up less privileged yet we design structures for big companies today keep your head up boy.”

@marcuswhat was inspired:

“On the contrary to me this is very encouraging...this typa determination is what makes successful people ey...

“If this nigga gonna lay his ass on the street to study, I ain't sleeping on that couch till I get my Ferrari”

@Sibisiso16 was impressed:

@Briscaaaa was angered by those who were hardheaded over the post:

Source: Briefly.co.za