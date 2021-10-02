September Photo Dump: Peeps Share Pics of Themselves Living Their Best Lives

September was a wild but chilled month for many across the globe who spent their 30 days in various ways

A Twitter user took to the app to ask others to share their best pics from the month of September and boy did they come through

Briefly News had a look at @_shalomthefirst's replies section on Twitter to see some of the dope posts that have been shared

September is over and spooky season has begun. Social media users spent the last month participating in various activities that were allowed under Alert Level 2. Twitter user @_shalomthefirst started a cool trend as the world said goodbye to the ninth month.

Netizens have used Twitter to share their most bomb pics taken in September. Image: @yincaraji, @amallllln, @stayyg0lden

"September photo dump" is the simple, yet viral, tweet she shared that got netizens talking. Using the bluebird app, peeps shared their sharpest shots in honour of the month.

Social media users share their best shots with some responses

@cypher_HD asked:

"Do you have an IG?"

@cimalsugar said:

"You’re so pretty. Melt ma hearttt."

@Xipher_01 shared:

"You beautiful girl."

@kelvinZoe7 tweeted:

"8/10. So pretty."

@heisfabi wrote:

"Cast your burdens on me."

@gob3nyame said:

"Leave whoever you’re dating for me."

@politikalrandy asked:

"You got a man?"

