A local man has graduated as a doctor and thanked his loved ones in a touching social media post

The student also served a seriously fire look in a red cap and gown decorated with some traditional isiXhosa beads

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the young man and expressed pride at the spirit of Ubuntu that lives inside him

A local graduate has Mzansi feeling touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own.

A local man has just graduated from university. He's paying tribute to all the many people who paved the way. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child.” - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are.” NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who have contributed to this achievement, however small or big," he captioned the touching post in part.

The traditional attire he wore also sought to pay tribute to the many ancestors who had paved the way for the young student. He looked super dapper in his red beaded gown and South Africans could not help noticing.

Check out some more of the congratulatory messages below:

Lemo Tjabaka Mokapane said:

"Love this principle of Ubuntu theory."

Luzuko Mkwayimba said:

"Congratulations sir, I'm inspired. God bless you."

Tiisetso John Rantlo said:

"Doc, The NQF Level 10 gang."

Michael Thato said:

"The attire Doc, it's fire."

Mfesane Nkwenkwezi said:

"Well done Doc."

Bathandwa Madikizela said:

"Ufunde wayityekeza."

Busi Laho said:

"Huntshu Doc."

Source: Briefly.co.za