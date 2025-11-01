Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawe Mazaleni's win came with a fair share of controversies, and a new video after her victory, left tongues wagging

Qhaawe Mazaleni and Miss South Africa runner-up Luyanda Zuma created a video together that caught people's eyes on social media

Luyanda Zuma was trending following Mzansi's discussion about the beauty competition's results

Qhawe Mazaleni came out as the winner of Miss South Africa, and a recent video with Luyanda Zuma made rounds on TikTok. The beauty queens shared the spotlight at the Youth Investment Indaba in Johannesburg, and they had tongues wagging in the comments.

Miss SA Qhawe Mazaleni and First runner-up Luyanda Zwane were at the Youth Investment Indaba together. Image: @qhawemazaleni / @melanin_lelo

Source: Instagram

A video of Qhawe Mazaleni and Luyanda Zuma side by side, following speculation about the First Princess, received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about Miss South Africa and the Miss SA runner-up at the Houghton Hotel for the Youth Investment Indaba.

In a reposted video shared on TikTok by @allthingsmisssa, Qhawe Mazaleni introduced herself as Miss South Africa, and Luyanda did the same as the Miss South Africa runner-up. Miss South Africa 2025 explained that they were working together to shed light on youth issues at the Youth Investment Indaba with the South African National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). Luyanda said she would be on a Youth Response panel discussion regarding access to resources in the creative economy through investment and challenges in the space.

Qhawe Mazaleni was crowned Miss SA 2025, and many celebrated. Image: @qhawemazaleni

Source: Instagram

SA compares Qhaawe Mazaleni and Luyanda Zuma

People flooded the comment section with thoughts on the way the Miss South Africa beauty queens presented their collaboration at the Youth Investment Indaba. Online users urged others to pay more attention to Miss SA and the First Princess's effort to grapple with the needs of the youth at the Youth Investment Indaba. Read people's takes below and watch the video of Miss SA and the First Princess together:

ℳ𝓅𝓊𝓂𝑒𝓁𝑒𝓁𝑜 𝒳𝓊𝓁𝓊 🌺 said:

"Luyanda Zuma is so mature and I love her for this 🥰"

Mamthembu_Mafungwase pointed out:

"Qhawe Says We, Luyanda Says I Thank God the crown fell into the Rite hands Qhawekazi."

Ace ♠️ said:

"Qhawe - 'We', Luyanda - 'I'…we crowned the right Queen 🤏🏾"

Dee Baloyi disagreed:

"She might've accepted, but I just can't."

masakhetengwa0 remarked:

"Luyanda has finally accepted that she is the 1st runner."

YT : Life with Siya backed Miss SA and Miss SA's runner-up:

"The way Qhawe looks at Luyanda 😍🤏🏽 they are both mature and beautiful love this experience for them 🥰🤏🏽'

momo_conflict wanted both Qhawe Mazaleni and Luyanda to get support:

"Can we please stop dividing these two ladies? I honestly love them both."

Khulsta agreed:

"I love how they are showing each other so much love❤ngoba thina siyaxabanisa, shem."

MakeItPop insisted on supporting the ladies:

"Can y'all stop pitting them against each other and focus on what they are doing for the youth and the wider community!!"

Mark added:

"Haai, Thanks, Qhawe and Luyanda, people need to fix themselves in this country, really, do self-introspection, find yourselves. Negativity is witchcraft."

CHUMAGABA! wrote:

"Are you sure you guys are not tired of pitting them against each other?! Guys ngabantwana aba bayekeni baqakaze!"

SA compares Miss SA Top 3 's final answers

Briefly News previously reported that the Miss South Africa pageant took place at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria. Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned the winner, and people reflected on her win by comparing her presence in the competition to that of other contestants.

A video showing the finalists' answers to the final question made the rounds on social media. South Africans debated whether the new Miss South Africa gave the best response during the final part of the Miss South Africa competition.

Most people thought all three ladies gave amazing answers, but most had a favourite. Qhawekazi Mazaleni's answer was lauded for being the most heartfelt.

Source: Briefly News