Popular model Luyanda Zuma had social media buzzing this week when she shared comments about being robbed on her social media

The Shaka iLembe star and model made it as a top 2 finalist for the Miss SA 2025 competition

Fans of the beauty pageant took to social media on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, to reply to Zuma's repost

Miss SA fans react to Luyanda Zuma reposting comments about being robbed. Images: Melanin_Lelo

Source: Instagram

Popular model and actress Luyanda Zuma puzzled South Africans this week when she reposted comments about being robbed of the Miss SA 2025 title.

Zuma was recently dragged on X after she was announced as runner-up after Eastern Cape-born beauty queen and businesswoman Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

Mazaleni, who walked away as the winner, broke her silence on social media by thanking her fans and family for supporting her.

Social media user @LeeMzamza shared on his X account on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, that Zuma reposted a comment about being robbed on her Instagram story.

In the post, actress Keke Mputhi wrote: "Well done nana, you did freaken amazing. I still think you were robbed through."

Mzama responded to Zuma's IG story and captioned the X post: "This showed me how messy and mean she is."

Miss SA fans respond to Zuma's repost

@ntsikimajola_ defended Zuma and wrote:

"Didn’t some of the other ladies repost similar stories about 'being robbed'? It seems like y'all are focusing on Luyanda."

@MamaKaLatte responded:

"Well, well, well, looks like it was a good thing she didn’t win."

@lee_mlam also defended Zuma and replied:

That’s a lie. I follow most of her updates, nothing negative about her post."

@motlagaemushi dragged Zuma and wrote:

"I could sense it even though I haven’t seen her reporting the videos. She thought she was gonna take it becuse she’s been the social media favourite. She must accept it!"

@pennymkhize defended Zuma and said:

"Get off Luyanda's back with this bullying. You come here with no proof and stir people up. Honestly, people like you shouldn't be part of society because you're messy!"

@HrhMaNtshingila commented:

Pathetic, absolutely disgusting how you tribalists are desperate to find fault with this girl. So what if she's a little disappointed she didn't win? Who competes and says, 'I just pray that I lose'? Qhawe won; the focus should be on her. Why are you focused on Luyanda?"

@Mbali20187151 defended Zuman and commented:

"Jealousy is that you? Stop being messy, Sis, Bullying Luyanda in hopes of dimming her light. May our Heavenly Father shield her and all His pretty daughters from witches like you. Let Qhawe enjoy her win in peace, Nyokandini, leave both ladies!"

@PreciousShange dragged Zuma and reacted:

"Luyanda shouldn't have been allowed to enter Miss SA in the first place. She is an actress who appeared on TV. She was being selfish and took a chance away from the other girls."

@Rebotilemr slammed Zuma and commented:

"Does she think she would've answered that immigration question? Mxm asidlali la!" (W are not here to play).

@MatshidisoAnnen defended Zuma and replied:

"Ey mina nkos yam mina, I don’t blame her, she’s naturally coming to terms with what happened in her own way. She really worked hard and had confidence in herself, hence it’s only human nature to also feel like she deserved to win. She’s human, like all of us, don’t act better here."

@Pinky1141575 supported Zuma and said:

Luyanda is too big for Miss SA, in my view. She belongs on the global stage. Maybe that's why they didn't let her win. This title was gonna limit her capabilities. She must start seeing this loss as a blessing in disguise. "

Miss SA runner-up Luyanda Zuma share comments about being robbed. Images: Melanin_Lelo

Source: Instagram

Miss SA Fans believe Gizelle Venske was robbed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular model Gizelle Venske had social media users talking when she didn't make it to the top 3 in the Miss South Africa pageant.

The chartered accountant made it as a top 5 finalist after Qhawekazi, Luyanda, and Karabo made it to the top 3.

Fans of the South African beauty queen encouraged her to enter the beauty competition in 2026, as they were impressed with her answers.

Source: Briefly News