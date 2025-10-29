South African music producer Murdah Bong found himself to be the laughing stock on social media

This happened after the controversial X tweep Chris Excel shared a video of Murdah dancing

Many netizens couldn't help but share hilarious reactions to the star's shoes in the comment section

Mzansi made fun of Murdah Bongz's shoes. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Murdah Bongz can never find peace on social media as many netizens constantly pick on him. The music producer found himself the laughing stock recently on the internet after his video went viral.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, the controversial X tweep Chris Excel decided to make fun of DJ Zinhle's husband and his shoes online after sharing a clip of the star showing off signature dance moves at an unknown establishment.

This post was shared after the popular gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula dropped explosive cheating allegations about the music producer on his X page earlier.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Bongz's shoes

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but also make fun of the star's shoes as they flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@SiyaMagwaza wrote:

"Ayi Ayi Ayi Bongs is too much naye. If this is a fashion… ngeke, then count me out."

@Mis_Maphumulo said:

"Yooh, I get why she is always in bum shorts, matching with this energy is a full-time job, I say this with love. Please don't come for me, I don't have a father."

@MathePhinah responded:

"I'm not sure which part is dusting me, Bongz dancing, the English spoken between mom and daughter or him wearing the said shoes."

@DenisTlhabi joked:

"He definitely stole DJ Zinhle's shoes."

@_ryome_n commented:

"Yonke lempahla looks like ngeka Zinhle, he just mixed her everything."

A look at times Murdah Bongz trended on social media

Briefly News has previously reported on numerous stories about the music producer who went viral on social media. Here are some of the articles:

Murdah Bongz teases a new album

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music.

Previously, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album, Asante III, which is a solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle. Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

