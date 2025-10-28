South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently stunned fans after showing off his massive swimming pool

The Kaya 959 radio host posted a picture of his pool on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo showed off his massive swimming pool. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sana, Sizwe Dhlomo is really living his best, rich life, and fans are loving it! The Kaya 959 radio host recently shared an epic picture of something massive in his backyard.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, the media personality showed off his huge swimming is on his X page, which quickly went viral on social media. This isn't the first time Dhlomo has ever flaunted something impressive online, as he previously had fans gushing over his huge backyard.

In July 2025, the star went viral after his source of wealth was under scrutiny after bombshell allegations surrounding his elder family members.

See the photo of the swimming pool below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's swimming pool

Shortly after the star flexed his pool on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@MrStealYourBed said:

"It's cleaner than the water we drink."

@I_am_ZwelethuM commented:

"You could literally host the Olympics in your yard."

@Mr_Roving_Eye responded:

"Start your own reality TV show (Called "Flexing With Sizwe Dhlomo") - Moja Love won't mind. Would you?"

@GiftKho88498193 tweeted:

"I see the pool and all, is that the Kiyuku grass there in the background? I am still not over that, every day I think to myself, how rich do I need to get to be buying a special type of lawn I don’t know, but that will forever motivate me."

@Njebez35 replied:

"Moments like these, when you enter such a pool edladleni lakho must feel like we done did it... after I've experienced public pools, you know mqatha free and no sign of isidudla with the swimming garments oversharin their bodies as they exit is life little gifts."

@SirBrayneZA stated:

"Broski! That’s how a swimming pool should be. I try to keep mine very clean; yours is something else though."

@Av_Sosiego tweeted:

"Daaaamn!!! Bro that right there is some miracle water!! I bet it could heal me from literally anything after swimming in it."

@sakhsrad shared:

"It gets to a point where material and possessions fail to fill voids. So, they seek validation from others in the hope of fulfilling empty spaces in their hearts. Just a thought."

Netizens wowed by Sizwe's big pool. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo questions Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's donation money

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo was curious about the R44K donation money that was meant for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He gave a shout-out to influencer Chris Excel on his radio show and also called him out, as he was the one who initiated it. Chris Excel has given an update on what happened to the donation money, seemingly giving people peace of mind.

Source: Briefly News