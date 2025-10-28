South African stars TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu were spotted hanging out together

An online user posted a video of them hugging each other at a family event on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Mafu and Nciza

TK and Nhlanhla were spotted together at a family event. Image: nhlanhla_mafu and tknciza_sa

South African legendary musicians and ex-partners TK Nciza and Nhanhla Mafu became the talk of the town on social media after a recent video of them went viral.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, an online user @cizarians posted a clip of the Isaka hitmaker, Ciza's parents, hanging out together at what seems like a family event that was hosted at an unknown venue.

This video sent shockwaves across social media as many netizens were stunned to see the two stars who were once married to each other being comfortable.

However, this wasn't the first time the two legends were in each other's space, as previously, Briefly News reported that they were in the studio with their son, previewing the Isaka Remix song.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to TK and Nhlanhla hanging out together

Many netizens flooded the comment section shortly after the video of the two stars landed on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

bleebleemagabloobloo said:

"I know the face of a man who misses his wife."

grapefruit commented:

"TK regrets leaving Mafikizolo."

madimetja368 wrote:

"Okare, my ex-husband can see this atlogela goba toxic 🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰👌👌healthy co-parenting."

J commented:

"Nhlanhla is married bathong; she's a married woman TK Nciza had his chance. This is pure co-parenting, a good one by both mature adults."

Polo Nation stated:

"Ike was right to be a stepfather is not a good idea. Now, Nhlanhla's husband must tolerate this. You can see their body language; the chemistry between them is deep."

Twin_1 mentioned:

"At times man bayajola bahlanye ne hlathi, but when a woman is stable and focused even after all the lies, cheating and emotional torture, she will still shine bright. Look at her after all the drama you put her into."

A look at Ciza's booming career

Despite his parents ' fame, Ciza has been forging his path in the entertainment world. Previously, he explored DJing, emphasising that he remains a musician who enjoys experimenting with different roles.

He admires artists like DJ Black Coffee, Kabza, and DJ Shimza. He's celebrated for hits such as Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification. His announcement of entering the DJ industry also garnered media attention.

TK and Nhanhla were in studio with their son, Ciza. Image: @tknciza_sa

Prince Kaybee shares thoughts on Ciza's song

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee has divided Mzansi with his opinion on Ciza's trending song, Isaka (6AM), which was released two weeks ago. and shared that it was the best South African song sing 2021.

Prince Kaybee is slowly bouncing back to the streets of social media after surgery. The star, who is known for sharing his opinion, despite sometimes being dragged for his thoughts, raved about Ciza's new song Isaka (6AM) featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela, released on 12 April 2025.

