A throwback video of DJ Maphorisa and his then-girlfriend Thuli Phongolo had tongues wagging

This was during the former couple's happier days before their dramatic break-up, which involved assault charges

South African social media users have reacted to the video, with some noting that Phori was happy with Thuli P

An old video of DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo during their happy days has resurfaced. Image: Thuliphongolo, Djmaphorisa

Social media users have unearthed an old video of former celebrity couple Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa.

After weeks of denying their relationship ever existed, this throwback video sort of sealed the deal and confirmed their relationship status. That was until things took a completely different turn for the couple.

Throwback of Thuli and Phori dancing to Amapiano

A user @TheAudioLabSA posted a video of Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa dancing to the song 66. In the clip, Thuli and Phori looked very smitten with each other, and the chemistry was undeniable.

The video was captioned, "Dj Maphorisa and Thuli P dancing to “66” 🔥😹😹This is real throwback."

Users quickly gave their opinion on it and their relationship as a whole. Some fans noted how happy Madumane looked with Thuli, that he even reportedly bought her a Porsche.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions:

@Faith_vukosi14 laughed:

"It ended in tears 🤣."

@BuccaneerRsa cried:

"Man went straight to buy a Porsche after this 😭."

@MoeketsiKoaho exclaimed:

"Man! The internet never forgets."

@Nto70623Ntokzin laughed:

"Madumane was happy you could tell from a distance 😅."

@IhaveadreamSA said:

"Before turkey was a thing."

What happened between Thuli and Phori?

According to IOL, there were allegations of gender based violence (GBV) which resulted in Thuli opening an assault case against the muso. She later withdrew the charges at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, leaving legions of her fans disappointed.

They released a joint statement addressing the incident and some of the unsavoury remarks which were made about them.

A part of the statement read: "The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress for both parties. It is on this basis that the parties have since elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe at the SAPS, Sandton police station."

They threatened legal action against people who used this incident to push their own agendas and make defamatory remarks.

After their dramatic break-up, controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged that they had gotten back together. But Thuli quickly put out the fire and stated that they were broken up.

“I’m not dating Phori; let that man live, man,” she said reacting to Khawula's post.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo issued a joint statement after she withdrew the assault charges. Image: Thuliphongolo, Djmaphorisa

