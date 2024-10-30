Thuli Phongolo recently addressed the ongoing relationship rumours about herself and DJ Maphorisa

The actress set the record straight and told her followers that she was no longer seeing Porry, but they said she wasn't convincing

This comes after Maphorisa was seen in a clip hanging out with Cyan Boujee, with fans labelling the influencer a homewrecker

Thuli Phongolo set the record straight about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa, but no one was buying her story.

Thuli Phongolo talks about DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa's relationship with his alleged on-again, off-again girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, has again become the topic of discussion.

The pair's romance has been put into question on several occasions, and it appears that Thuli felt the need to clear the air - again.

In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, the former 2-Faced member addressed her relationship with Porry, saying they were not seeing each other and that netizens needed to leave him be:

"I'm dating Phori, let that man live, man!"

This comes after she was told that her ex was allegedly dating Cyan Boujee, and Thuli addressed it before deactivating her account. Indaba365 shared a screenshot of her response:

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli Phongolo's comment

Netizens aren't convinced, and believe that the pair are still together:

SanphuSA said:

"That emoji tells me everything I need to know."

MalumeRichie joked:

"Maybe you are not dating Phori, but Phori is dating you."

PetuniaTsweleng wasn't buying it:

"You are so bad at lying, Thuli Phongolo!"

KayBips1 teased:

"We know the truth, and that's that!"

Ghostwhisp86918 was in stitches:

"I just love how you always deny that dragon, he never deserved you!"

legotema posted:

"You're Phori's person, and you are not going anywhere."

Thuli Phongolo hits the shooting range

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a cool video of Thuli Phongolo at a shooting range.

Netizens joked that she may be sending a warning to DJ Maphorisa's alleged new girlfriend:

Barffoon said:

"I feel like Cyan Boujee's life is in danger."

