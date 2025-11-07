TikToker and rapper Abanganibethu had social media talking this week when he dropped a song similar to Shebeshxt

The rising star, who has tattoos like the Lekompo star, is being called a Zulu Shebeshxt as he raps like the Limpopo musician

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the viral video of the rapper

SA laughs off a video of a Zulu Shebeshxt. Images: MetroFMSA and abanganibethu

Source: Twitter

An upcoming isiZulu musician, with the handle @Abanganibethu on TikTok, topped social media trends this week when he performed a song similar to Shebesht and dressed like him.

In the video, the rising star is spotted with tattoos like the Limpopo musician, who recently made headlines when he was detained for a reported shooting.

The artist, who raps in isiZulu, is compared to the multi-award-winning Sepedi rapper, who recently kissed Cyan Boujee,

Social media user @K_McGrecor shared a clip on his X account on Friday, 7 November 2025, of the upcoming musician who's been compared to popular Lekompo star Shebeshxt.

"Oh, South Africa, my beloved country. There is a Zulu Shebeshxt," he captioned the clip.

SA reacts to the video of the Zulu Shebeshxt

@KRamaila41737 wrote:

"It's actually a good thing...we have been following bo2Pac, mimicking everything they did...is time one of our own multiplied...in the name of music, not other stuff."

@thereallinda_ reacted:

"This is the funniest thing I've seen this year!"

@OneNineMarch said:

"I listened 2 times. They can jump in and make money."

@Thubelihle12001 replied:

"Apparently, Triby is the mastermind, the first to do it, and Shebe got famous first!"

@maboss_1 responded:

"I really don't know about that. I have seen videos of Tribby giving flowers to Shebeshxt, but I have never heard anyone say, 'Here is the song that Tribby made before Shebe started rapping on Lekompo beats'."

@maboss_1 reacted:

"Fire. People don't give Shebe the credit he deserves. He influenced artists like Tribby Wadi Bhozza, and to be honest, people who don't listen to Lekompo can't tell the difference between Shebe and Tribby. That's influence."

@cozzy_asf commented:

"This is legit, yes. How do I download Shita must feature bro let's make him trend?"

@ghettostar_22 replied:

"It's good to see Zulu get influenced by Pedis."

@Sammy_Sauce1 wrote:

"This is just the beginning; soon, Lekompo will dominate KZN."

@Mthokozisi80182 said:

"He's actually good lyrically and with the flow compared to the real Shebeshxt."

@sipho_siphobots responded:

"He is better than the original."

@CurrAffairs_SA commented:

"They love each other, Bapedi and Zulu. I don't like to interrupt them when they are fighting. I am Tsonga, who speaks Sepedi."

@Makatane_ reacted:

"All was going well until the Tira part ."

@Choppa_Mat said:

"If this guy could release a single Zulus who said Shebeshxt music is k**k would be playing it."

Lekompo star Shebeshxt is compared to a Zulu musician. Shebe_Maburna

Source: Facebook

