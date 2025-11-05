Scotts Maphuma Celebrates Success of His Single ‘Sya’Waver’ After Reaching 4.4M Views in 2 Months
- South African Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma released his single Sya'Waver, and later the music video
- The visuals reached 4.4M views in two months since their release on YouTube, something Scotts is no stranger to
- On Instagram, the Amapiano star shared a message expressing appreciation to his fans and their support
There isn't a single music video from the talented Scotts Maphuma that is not racking up millions of page views on YouTube. The star's latest song, Sya'Waver, is just another achievement added to the Amapiano vocalist's list, and it is making waves.
Maphuma collaborated with several yanos artists, including Shaun Stylist, Uncool MC, Dlala Regal, and Mluusician, on the track.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, 3 November, Scotts Maphuma shared a sweet message of appreciation to his fans. At the time, the music video had 4.2 million views.
"Sya Waver Music Video ‘4 Million Views’, Appreciate The Love and Amazing Support. Vrostana Blaen (I love you guys.)"
Just recently, the ladies gushed over the muso after a video of him shirtless went viral.
Fans congratulated the star on his achievement. This is what a few of them had to say:
musikana_we_manchester_united responded:
"That's why you're this good, you support Real United."
nkocymthunzi expressed:
"Aybo yey wena Scotsotso. Proud of you, my guy. Keep pushing."
jgddsdsssss said:
"This is what we want to see. Keep doing big things."
Scotts Maphuma speaks on fans
After getting dragged online for his attitude towards fans, Scotts Maphuma realised just how much he needs their support.
“To my fans and supporters, I want to sincerely apologise for my recent actions and words, which disrespected and disappointed many of you. I lost perspective and took full responsibility. This has been a wake-up call. I now understand the importance of staying grounded and connected to those who make the journey possible. I'm committed to learning, growing and regaining your trust through my actions. Thank you to everyone who held me accountable. I hear you, and I will do better.”
He was labelled rude and arrogant for seemingly ignoring his fans or acting untoward manner when they ask for photos or greet him. Even during his interview on The L-Tido Podcast, he showed no remorse when social media people came for his head.
“No one forced me to be a celebrity. I make music for the people. If I don’t feel like taking a picture, then I don’t feel like it. I don’t owe it to anyone. No one got me to where I am, and no one can take anything away from me except God.”
Scotts Maphuma and Tyler ICU show off BMWs
In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Scotts Maphuma and music producer Tyler ICU flaunted their wealth by showing off their whips
Scotts Maphuma bought his BMW M4 in May 2025 and also a new home, and Tyler bought his BMW M2 Coupe in October 2025.
