Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma and Tyler ICU recently flaunted their wealth by showing off their whips

Scotts Maphuma is the owner of a luxury BMW M4, which he purchased in May 2025, along with a new home

Tyler ICU made this purchase after news of his and Lorraine Moropa's break-up made headlines

Amapiano stars Scotts Maphuma and Tyler ICU are owners of flashy BMW whips. Image: Scottsmaphuma, TylerICU

Mzansi musicians are known for their love of lux cars, especially among the Amapiano fraternity. This time, Tyler ICU and Scotts Maphuma gave the people a taste of their wealth by showing off their cars.

In a cool video posted on Tyler ICU's Instagram page, the two gentlemen flaunted their BMWs. The music producer was also promoting his forthcoming project, Distortion 2, which is set to be released in November 2025. This sparked a frenzy among fans as some are hoping for a Scotts Maphuma feature on the album.

The Ngibolekeni hitmaker bought his BMW M4 in May 2025, and Tyler bought his BMW M2 Coupe in October 2025.

Amapiano star Tyler ICU bought a brand new BMW whip. Image: Tylericu

Mzansi congratulated Scotts and Tyler:

Cheryl_Zondi congratulated:

"Congratulations, brother. The combination we've been waiting for. The lion is back. This is the return of TylerICU."

samuelnwajei68 asked:

"What a long week to drop an EP with Scott and Tyler. Why do I feel like there are possible collaborations that are coming?"

djkgotso.m exclaimed:

"Great Stuff to witness between black men! Keep going, gents!"

iam_stiano stated:

"Congratulations to both of you for inspiring the youth. Much love, gents."

thatboy_vision responded:

"I'll be Rich like you. What an inspiration. Congratulations, ma grootman."

Khaya Thela stated:

"That Piano bag is long. You have come a long way, man."

nobody_but_richardo pleaded:

"We will heal when we die,droppa daai ding son."

yanos.ke was inspired:

"Goals we are chasing and dreaming about."

andy_amazon celebrated:

"Only the BMW gang can understand the joy."

Other people dragged his former [artner actress Lorraine Moropa into the new purchases.

@Goatttttttttt9 joked:

"Buying an M2 instead of paying lobola >>>Always put yourself first."

@RealBhoqo speculated:

"What if they broke up because my guy wanted M2 and she wanted him to pay lobola?"

Tyler and Lorrain break up

News of Tyler and his fiancée, Lorraine Moropa's breakup, sparked a frenzy online. Fans noticed that the former The Queen actress deleted his photos from her Instagram account.

She also fuelled the rumours when she hinted at being betrayed: "Watched God wipe my tears on an international stage after silently surviving betrayal. The same pain that tried to drown me became the wave that carried me higher. Privately betrayed. Publicly restored," wrote Moropa.

Tyler also broke his silence in a subtle social media post captioned, "Going home."

Ladies swoon over Scotts

In a previous report from Briefly News, the ladies lost it after watching Scotts Maphuma's latest music video.

The yanos star showed off his ripped physique, and the ladies could barely keep their composure. Some users voiced their criticism of Maphuma's slim frame and his new song.

