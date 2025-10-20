Tyler ICU treated himself with a brand-new vehicle worth over R1 million, after reports surfaced that he had broken up with Lorraine Moropa

On Monday, 20 October 2025, an entertainment blogger shared a photo of Tyler ICU standing next to his new ride

Social media users linked the purchase to his breakup, while others applauded him for focusing on himself

Tyler ICU purchased a R1.5 Million car after a breakup with Lorraine Moropa. Image: tylericu

Source: Instagram

Amapiano producer and DJ Tyler ICU spoiled himself with a sports car worth just over R1,000,000. This comes barely a day after news circulated that he and his fiancée Lorraine Moropa had split.

Tyler ICU isn’t letting his breakup with Lorraine Moropa dampen his spirits. The record making producer engaged in some retail therapy and treated himself to a new car slightly worth over R1 million, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

Tyler ICU purchases R1.5 million car after breakup

Entertainment blogger @TheAudioLabSA shared a picture of Tyler ICU standing in front of a BMW M2 Coupe in a dealership. The post was captioned:

“Congratulations To Tyler ICU For Purchasing Brand New BMW M2!🥳💫”

See the photo below:

Tyler ICU proceeded to share a short clip of himself in his car while talking to a friend who was standing in a car park. His car, which didn’t have registration plates at the time, showed that Tyler ICU purchased the vehicle at Ayob Motors.

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts after Tyler ICU buys BMW M2 after breakup

In the comments, beneath Audio Lab SA’s post, social media users tied Tyler ICU’s car purchase to his break up.

Here are some of the comments:

@yangamessi claimed:

“Trying to show us that he still has money 💰”

@iamchris_onX said:

“He would've spent that million plus on lobola, wedding and honeymoon if he was still with that baddie and possibly not enjoy the 6-cylinder German Engineering he just got. Congratulations to him.”

@MurphyReal remarked:

“Yeah, definitely heartbroken but this will heal a broken heart no doubt😭😭😭”

@Obakeng_Mok laughed:

“Break ups bring out the best in us😂”

@am_sc17 suggested:

“Property of WesBank till it’s paid up. We should stop celebrating liabilities.”

@Ngizokuqondisa claimed:

“Bro broke a bank to flex on her online trying to win her back 😭😭”

@Zenosumma said:

“What a therapy 😂🤣 Now the boy is focused on himself.”

@cyka_plata shared:

“This guy is so immature. No masculine energy whatsoever. What is he trying to prove? Anyway, it's not him, it is PAIN management so I understand 🤝”

How much does a BMW M2 cost in South Africa?

For those curious, a new BMW M2 Coupe starts retailing at R 1,582,987.50 in South Africa. The car packs a powerful 353 kW engine capable of going from 0 to 100km in just 4 seconds, with a 9.7l/100km petrol consumption.

Tyler ICU breaks silence after breakup with Lorraine Moropa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyler ICU broke his silence after breaking up with his fiancée, Lorraine Moropa.

The producer shared a subtle message on his Instagram account in the form of a video. His fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions.

