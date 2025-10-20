Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was spotted dancing and drinking during his final weekend off before the team’s end-of-year tour

The viral clip, featuring assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, had fans flooding social media with jokes and Bible verses

Supporters revived the hilarious “Check on Felix” meme, recalling Rassie’s previous post-tour celebrations

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is making the most of his downtime before the much-anticipated end-of-year tour by showing off his fun side with a few drinks, laughter, and some bold dance moves.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus during the Rugby Championship in the United of Kingdom. Image: Hagen Hokins

Source: Getty Images

In a light-hearted video shared on his social media on X on Saturday 18 October 2025, Erasmus was seen having a good time alongside assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

The pair were captured singing, dancing, and enjoying a few drinks, clearly embracing their final moments of rest before the demanding tour ahead.

The 52-year-old captioned the clip:

“Last weekend off before the five-game EOYT! Lekka!”

Fans were quick to react to Rassie’s carefree vibe, flooding the comment section with laughter and praise for the Springboks’ spirited mentor.

Social media reactions to Rassie Erasmus’ viral dancing clip:

@NelouTheG:

“Daai ou boere musiek laat my siel sing! 🎵”

@MFStopforth:

“Ephesians 5:18 ‘Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit.’ Mark 8:36–37 ‘What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?’”

@Afro_Scot:

“Felix when Rassie told him they’re going out one last time before the EOYT.”

@DolanaMasuku:

“I will tell my grandkids this was Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu. 😂😂😂”

@PERFECT_ZIM:

“@grok which song is this?”

@TenMillion007:

“I will tell my grandkids that this was Ernst Roets and Julius Malema.”

@koorsie:

“You better be ready to give half your Boks team a ‘woord-wakker-klap’, because the 20 Boks in the Sharks team seem to be a bit asleep.”

@Capevoetsek:

“This is how moves such as the deliberate kick not 10 off restart are created. 😂”

"Check on Felix!" becomes a running joke

The clip follows another viral moment earlier this in October, when Rassie and assistant coach Felix Jones appeared in a similar celebratory video after the Springboks’ Rugby Championship win. Felix’s tired expression sparked a wave of memes, with fans joking that he needed a wellness check.

This time, rugby lovers revived the joke once again, with one follower commenting:

“Check on Felix, please!”

The Springboks retained the Rugby Championship for the first time in their history in October. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks’ End-of-Year Tour Fixtures

Erasmus and his team are now gearing up for a challenging schedule with five consecutive Test matches lined up for November.

1 November: South Africa vs Japan – Wembley Stadium, London

8 November: South Africa vs France – Stade de France, Paris

15 November: South Africa vs Italy – Allianz Stadium, Turin

22 November: South Africa vs Ireland – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

29 November: South Africa vs Wales – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Erasmus’s light-hearted weekend clearly demonstrates his ability to balance the demands of his role with enjoying time off before the serious tests ahead. As the Springboks head into their rigorous November tour, his playful moments provide a reminder of the importance of maintaining a well-rounded, positive attitude.

