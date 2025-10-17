Youngins actress Londiwe Faith Nene passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025, at the age of 35

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Londiwe Faith Nene's family confirmed information regarding her burial

Social media users, including her Youngins co-star Sannah Mchunu, expressed their heartfelt condolences and tributes

Londiwe Faith Nene's family confirmed her funeral details. Image: nenelondiwe

Source: Instagram

The family of Youngins star Londiwe Faith Nene have confirmed her funeral details. This comes days after Londiwe Faith Nene passed away at the age of 35 on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

On Thursday, 16 October, veteran actress and her Youngins co-star Sannah Mchunu reshared details of Londiwe Faith Nene’s funeral as provided by the late actress' family.

Londiwe Faith Nene's funeral details confirmed

According to the poster shared by Londiwe’s family, the late actress' funeral will be held on Saturday, 18 October at 10 AM in the Amakhosini area of Ulundi.

“She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her,” part of the poster read.

See the post below:

In an earlier post, Sannah Mchunu had expressed shock after news of Londiwe Faith Nene’s death was publicly confirmed by her family. The post was captioned:

“Hawu Londi😳💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to Londiwe Faith Nene's death

In the comments section, social media users paid tribute to Londiwe Faith Nene, who played Aunt Thuli on Youngins, and comforted her family.

Here are some of the comments:

jan.et2460 asked:

“Is she the one who was doing the show ‘Sikubambile’ on Moja Love 157?”

slie.ntuli remarked:

“Aw bakithi with her great acting skills on Mzansi Bioskop😢”

angie_gasella shared:

“Oh my God. Lapho, I worked with her mother at Ngwelezane Hospital.”

framed.momento exclaimed:

“Haibo iCrush yami gone?!😳💔 My condolences to the family.🕊️”

nikitamashishi claimed:

“She really broke my heart 😭💔”

SA reacts to Londiwe Faith Nene’s final photo

In related news, South Africans reacted to Londiwe Faith Nene's last picture before she passed away.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, a social media user @ZukzFranco shared a photo that the late Youngins star posted on her Instagram page just days before she met her untimely death.

In the picture, Nene looked happy, wearing an Orlando Pirates FC jersey. Shortly after the late actress' last picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it.

South Africans reacted to Londiwe Faith Nene's last photo. Image: nenelondiwe

Source: Instagram

Who was Londiwe Faith Nene?

Londiwe Faith Nene was a budding South African actress and TV presenter. She was born on 4 June 1990 and passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Londiwe, a trained journalist who transitioned into acting and TV presenting, was known for her warm, relatable presence and natural comic timing.

Her memorable role is Aunt Thuli in the Showmax teen drama Youngins, where she starred alongside rising star Lebohang Lephatsoana.

Apart from acting, Londiwe presented Moja Love shows such as Bheka Sik’bambile and uThando noXolo.

Londiwe Nene’s cause of death confirmed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Londiwe Faith Nene's family confirmed her cause of death.

The family shared details of how the Moja Love TV personality, who was also famously known for starring in TV shows such as Outlaws, Adulting, and Aunties, passed away.

Source: Briefly News