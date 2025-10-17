South African actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu recently discussed his latest role on Mzansi Magic's popular TV show Ithonga

The former Marked actor will star alongside Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress, Ayanda Borotho

South Africans who are fans of the Mzansi Magic TV show recently took to social media to comment on the current storyline

Actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu discusses his latest role on Mzansi Magic's 'Ithonga'. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Former Isibaya actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has bagged a role on Mzansi Magic's popular TV show Ithonga.

Dhludhlu, who was recently nominated for his character in Marked, will star opposite Scandal! and Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya.

The Mzansi Magic telenovela replaced the award-winning faith-based TV show Umkhokha: The Curse earlier this year.

Dhludhlu shares in an interview with Sowetan that he will play the character of Captain Mandala Mchunu on the show.

The fan-favourite actor adds that he was drawn to Ithonga because it’s raw, powerful, and deeply rooted in who we are as Africans and what’s happening in SA communities.

Dhludlhu admits that his latest character is challenging and adds that he saw the show as a chance to grow.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald reported on his X account on Thursday, 16 October 2025, that the actor has been nominated for a Best Actor award.

"Sphamandla Dhludhlu has been nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Marked at the National Film and TV Awards 2025," he wrote.



Ithonga fans react to the current storyline

@IsisaPm replied:

"Me watching anything on DSTV while waiting for 21:00 so I can watch #InimbaMzansi, because ain’t no way I’m watching ithonga with my own eyes."

@sindsgal said:

"Whoever is a scriptwriter for #Ithonga is doing a terrible job.. I said it! Can we have a replacement fast?"



@Yenziwe_98 wrote:

"I like Inimba. I've heard people complain that it's like now, and that's not true. It is a literal fairytale with no direction."

@RhuNdimande commented:

"The #ithonga storyline’s a bit wack, kodwa jealous down, Gadla was absolutely great. And the song he’s humming while searching for Zama?"

@IsisaPm responded:

"I hope no one is watching ithonga, no matter how boring the TV is."

@Tox_Dlamini said:

"I'm really mad they had to kill Nkosinathi on Ithonga. Yeah, sure, he annoyed me when he came on, but I fell in love with the character as time went by."

@Shoun_ wrote:

"MaMbhele is one of my favourite characters on Ithonga; she’s so unhinged."

@MsNubianMermaid reacted:

"MaKhumalo is the ultimate villain in #iThonga - why not just speak to her about he second wife instead of making up dreams. Yho."

Talented actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's 'Ithonga'. Images: NetflixSA and Jabumcdonald

Source: Twitter

Bonko Khoza lands role in Ithonga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza bagged a role alongside actress Ayanda Borotho.

The multi-award-winning actor portrays the character of twin brothers Banele and Sanele on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

M-Net's Public Relations Specialist, Portia Hlongwane, shared with Briefly News what the new series is all about.

Source: Briefly News