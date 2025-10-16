Zenande Mfenyana has reacted to her nomination at the National Film and TV Awards 2025

The talented actress bagged this award for her exceptional performance on the Mzansi Magic isiXhosa telenovela, Inimba

Viewers of the hit TV show are rooting for Zenande to win this one, as they are enjoying her role

Zenande Mfenyana has bagged a massive nomination at the National Film and TV Awards 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Week in, week out, Zenande Mfenyana keeps viewers hooked on Inimba with her incredible acting.

The actress has been given her flowers for her role as Thumeka on the hit Mzansi Magic isiXhosa telenovela. Zenande, who recently turned 40 years old, is up for Best Actress in a TV Series.

Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald reported, "Zenande Mfenyana has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series for her role in ‘Inimba’ at the National Film and TV Awards 2025."

Zenande reacts to her nomination

Reacting to the news, Zenande Mfenyana showed that she is filled with immense gratitude over the award nomination.

"To God, be all the glory," and excited Zenande said.

Zenande is competing against Anele Mdoda, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Kgomotso Christopher, Samkelo Ndlovu, Gail Mabalane, Lerato Mvelase, Connie Ferguson, and Amalia Uys.

The award ceremony organisers revealed that public voting officially opened on Monday, 13 October 2025, at 13:00 via the National Film Academy's official social voting platform, www.nationalfilmacademy.com. Fans have until 20 November 2025 at 12:00 to vote for their faves, and the winners will be announced live during the ceremony.

Fans have pledged their support for Zenande and have promised to vote for her. Others reminisced about her previous roles on the, when she played the role of Noluntu.

@LitasHlubi said:

"Ohhhhh, the role of kaThumeka (Limise) was made for you. Congratulations, my dear."

@gushgirl shared:

"You deserve it. #Tumz still makes me mad though."

@SphiweJohn stated:

"You are taking this one. You deserve it. Great work, you are doing."

@dr_alf exclaimed:

"Congrats sis!"

@LincolnLumbe shared:

"I don’t think anyone can disagree with this nomination. You deserve it."

@D_Bhekza stated:

"You all are a great cast there, but you deserve it shame. You're a natural yerr. Inimba has become one of those, my wife and I never miss. All the best."

@HumbaM90 gushed:

"Your acting on GENERATIONs made my mom cry wenaa!!!! Your role was tough and emotional. Because you punished your mom. You deserved the nomination, you natural beauty."

@ndiakolwa74855 asked:

"Was pushing Hlathi to bed like that part of script? On that night Yama lobola? All the best on the nomination."

Shaka iLembe scoops awards at award ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, the nominees for the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa were announced on Monday, 13 October 2025, and Shaka Ilemba has come out tops.

The NFTA South Africa organisers also announced the list of veteran icons who will be honoured during the 2025 edition of the awards

A Miss South Africa 2025 finalist, together with Minnie Dlamini, Khanyi Mbau and others, is among the list of nominees

Source: Briefly News