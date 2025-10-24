The Matric Dance 2025 content once again set the internet ablaze, with the young ones showing up and showing off

Three Mzansi celebrities celebrated their kids' Matric Dances, and they took the moment to gush over them on Instagram

From luxury rides to real-life Barbies, these Matric students look dazzling on their big days

From Lerato Mvelase To Miss J: SA Celebs Who Celebrated Their Children’s Matric Dances in 2025

This year's Matric Dance was all about glitz and glamour. Some of our Mzansi celebrities were beaming with pride after witnessing their little cubs get all glammed up and suited up for their big days.

On social media, peeps shared mixed feelings about the event, with some stating that some wealthy parents use this as an opportunity to unnecessarily flaunt their wealth. Others want the dance abolished or to be able to accommodate the less advantaged kids.

Either way, the conversation is never one that dies down, but some celebrities opted to celebrate their kids.

One celebrity who made a Matric learner's day extra special was Cindy Makhathini. N.t.k.za shared with Briefly News what his experience was like:

"[This was the] best moment ever. l was very happy and I'm speechless right now," he said. On Cindy, the aspiring singer gushed, "I believe that she is very beautiful. And she is a kind person."

Marked actress Lerato Mvelase shows off daughter on MD

Netflix star Lerato Mvelase posted a stunning video of her daughter Nikiwe getting dolled up on her big day. From getting her hair and make-up done to receiving pink and white roses, Nikiwe looked like a real-life Barbie.

She wore a glammed-up pink dress and was driven in a Maybach. The proud mom captioned her post:

"Last week was very special to my family. And mostly to my daughter, Nikiwe umafungashe wami. Thank you, @luxurychauffeur_services, @tshepomona, for making sure she was driven in style. And my chomi @wandabaloyi @wanda_wearfashion, thank you for my outfit named after me. My hair family @tumelomjs_afroboutique, you always do best."

Lerato Mvelase accompanied her daughter on her Matric Dances 2025. Image: LeratoMvelsae

Users flooded her comments section to gush over her daughter:

iamleanned asked:

"Makayla. Sis why am I crying? She looks absolutely stunning! Well done, Mama!!! Look at God!"

winnie_ntshaba gushed:

"Oh my muntu. The moment we had been talking about finally came. She looked soooo amazing, and mommy, well done."

paulmodjadji stated:

"Oh, darling, Makayla looks like a vision! Wow!!!! Well done, mommy! I’m sure it’s a day she will carry with her forever."

Mrs J a proud mom after daughter's MD

Taking to Instagram, The Mommy Club reality TV star Mrs J gushed over her daughter, who looked adorable in her silver gown. She had recently turned 18, and her mom threw her a stunning birthday soiree. "May God’s light continue to shine upon your life. You are dearly loved by us, Angel."

An emotional Mrs J posted the gorgeous photos taken on her day, and even penned a special letter to her.

"May you always remember that you have a family that loves you dearly. As we are about to release you to the world, may the God of our ancestors always and forever protect you. May you never forget who you are in this cruel world. And remember humility goes a long way," she wrote.

Fans gushed over Mrs J's daughter, Angel:

boldly_owamie exclaimed:

"OMG! How is our baby this beautifully Grown hle."

ayanda_mlah gushed:

"Oh, Izenzo ka mama bakithi. She looked so beautiful."

happy_follower_of_christ said:

"So sweet!! You guys should have a little family reality show on your own. We missed out seeing your family the first time."

Nomsa Diva gushes over daughter

Actress and TV presenter Nomsa Buthelezi was emotional when she saw her daughter's entrance. Not only because she looked stunning, but because she got to attend something she never got the chance to.

Dressed in a silver gown by Lebohang M Mzobe, her child was driven by fellow actor Warren Masemola.

"Her entrance! Yhoooo guys I was in tears here because I really hustled for this happen I never went to my matric dance because of Money issues," a part of her message reads.

This is how her followers reacted:

miss_lelorbeauty cried:

"Oh, mama. You did that for her...she looked so gorgeous."

thee_miss_makhuza stated:

"There’s no love like a mother's love."

zinhle3451 exclaimed:

"Nomsa Nomsa Nomsaaaaa!!!! The beauty, the confidence, the angelic personality."

Unique matric dance entrance trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, two learners in Grade 12 arrived in trolleys instead of luxury cars.

Their arrival, complete with smartly dressed boys pushing the trolleys, caught everyone's attention.

