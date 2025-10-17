South African socialite Cindy Makhathini made a young man's night, and probably the entire year

Makhathini accompanied the grade 12 pupil to his matric dance 2025, and they looked stunning

Social media users applauded Cindy for making time to put a smile on the young fan's face

Cindy Makhathini attended a matric dance with her handsome date. Image: Cindy_makhathini_thango

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and socialite Cindy Makhathini recently made a young man's dreams come true.

Taking to social media, Cindy posted photos of her attending a Matric Dance. The young man she accompanied is a YouTuber and aspiring actor by the Instagram handle N.t.k.z_sa, who attends David Makhubo Secondary School.

They were dressed by Ndebele Coutour King Sihle The Designer, and they looked ravishing.

Makhathini said she had a blast at the event, and she was proud that she managed to make the student feel special.

"So the other day I accompanied this awesome young man to his matric dance @n.t.k.z_sa, oh what a day I had. I am happy I made someone’s day and made them feel special."

Social media users are amazed by Cindy Makhathini's kind-hearted nature, as she allows the young man to spend some quality time with her.

dj_mamosha laughed:

"Not me thinking that you are announcing an official relationship."

mazz_mashangu replied:

"They can say all they want about you, but they can’t come for your good heart."

Maz Mashangu gushed:

"Y'all looked so amazing, please."

neloh_sea_giant laughed:

"Lol. I bet this guy's friends are still amazed by him."

lady_tashney said:

"God bless your heart, babe."

slee_ntuli gushed:

"You and your partner for the day ate."

ngcobo.pamela exclaimed:

"You’re an amazing human being and a stunning one at that! Benibahle."

vinnyvanco asked:

"Please, make mine special also."

samke_hlengwa shared:

"But, why do you look so good together. Nibahle (You look beautiful.)"

zakhona_zee4 laughed:

"Listen, he is their leader right now."

nokwazisibisi52 stated:

'You both look absolutely gorgeous. You definitely made his matric dance wholesome."

asainbeekay cried:

"Where were you when I was struggling to find a date in my matric life? It's so unfair, shame."

Cindy Makhathini involved in accident

It seems as though Cindy has moved on from the car accident saga she was involved in on 27 September 2025.

Makhathini announced that she crashed her vehicle into a Sasol garage and that the owner was very kind.

"My car was just scratched, but the damage that I did to the garage was too much," she wrote. She revealed that the garage owner was kind and gentle with her.

Makhathini slammed speculations that she was driving under the influence, saying there was a toddler inside the vehicle when it crashed.

Source: Briefly News