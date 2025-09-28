Brand ambassador Cindy Makhathini had social media buzzing over the weekend when she got involved in a car accident

According to media reports, an emotional Makhathini was traumatised after the car accident at a garage

Actress Khanyi Mbau and more South Africans took to social media to respond to the influencer's car crash

Cindy Makhathini apologises to the Sasol garage owner after crashing her car. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Popular influencer Cindy Makhathini topped social media trends over the weekend when she got involved in a car accident.

The social media influencer, who recently made headlines for her feud with Jackie Phamotse, confirmed the accident on her Instagram account on Sunday, 28 September 2025.

Makhathini also had social media talking in May 2025 when she announced the death of her mother.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared screenshots of the influencer's car accident on its Instagram account on Sunday, 28 September 2025.

Makhathi revealed on her Instagram stories this weekend that she's grateful that nobody was hurt in the accident.

"My car was just scratched, but the damage that I did to the garage was too much," she wrote.

Makhathini adds that she's thankful that the Sasol garage owner was kind and gentle with her. She also assured her fans that she was not drunk. They were driving for a long time with a baby in the car.

"We were coming from a wedding and we'd passed the garage to get a toddler," the influencer tells Maphepha Ndaba.

Maphepha Ndaba shared in another Instagram post that an eyewitness confirmed that nobody was hurt from Makhathini's accident.

"Cindy drove the car into the garage, or rather, the car rolled inside the SASOL garage. No one was hurt, but Cindy is still traumatised," wrote the blog.

South Africans respond to Makhathini's accident

Busi_the_glam_guru reacted:

"Thank God no one was hurt😢, accidents do happen."

Boikanyo_matjila said:

"She recently lost her mom. I hope the world shows her some kindness."

Iam_mphom12 wrote:

"I once also crashed into the garage. The owner was like, nah, we will talk, you are still in shock. He never called me to discuss payment."

Khanyi Mbau comforts Makhathini

Actress Khayi Mbau @Mbaureloaded wrote in the comment section:

"Glad she is okay.😨."

thalizie_zuma responded to Mbau's message and said:

"@mbaureloaded, yabona when people speak of abantu abaphilayo (kind people), it’s you! You have such a beautiful heart, Sisi Khanyi! Your family is blessed to have such an amazing and genuine soul!"

Yollie_gumede responded:

"The fact that she was sober😢.. Ey nkos yam she must have just blacked out, I hope she'll be okay from this trauma.. We'll pray for her mental wellness and safety."

Livhuwilstyleyou replied:

"It looks like the garage sliding door was open, at least she did not hit the glasses, but those grocery racks. There's not much damage; her car was just scratched. Thank God🙌."

Professor_gp_ wrote:

"I once crashed into the gate at my apartment block. I've been driving since I was in primary and the car I crashed is an auto. So I gave no excuse, except to say, guys, these things can happen to anyone."

Cindy Makhathini is reportedly traumatised after her car accident at a Sasol garage. Images: cindy_makhathini_tango

