Seemah took social media by surprise with the sudden launch of her DJing career

A video of the podcaster and influencer playing a set at a nightclub surfaced on social media, but sadly, it did not receive positive reactions from the online community

While critics questioned Seemah's skill, others raised concern about the rapid rise of DJs in South Africa

Seemah appears to have launched a career as a DJ and is already performing at gigs.

The influencer, famous for being part of the Spreading Humours Podcast with Zillewizzy and YandaWoods, was captured in a now-viral video playing a set at a nightclub.

Posted by gossipmonger Musa Khawula on 25 September 2025, Seemah can be seen vibing to Bukzin Keyz's Bafoo 10.9 before mixing it with another Amapiano song.

She joins a growing list of entertainers who've transitioned to DJing, including Gigi Lamayne, who recently started her career.

Seemah also joins her nemesis, Cyan Boujee, who joined the wave in 2024 to make extra money, but fortunately, DJing isn't Seemah's only hustle.

The podcaster is also a TV presenter, owns a lip gloss brand, Seemygloss, and is also an influencer, a career that recently landed her in hot water.

She found herself at the centre of controversy with the Russian recruitment program, which greatly affected her influencer career. Not only did Seemah lose her TikTok page with thousands of followers, but also her reputation.

As she continues to pick up the pieces, many people flood the comments section with varying views on her new side hustle.

Watch Seemah's performance in the video below:

How did social media react?

Online users questioned the rapid rise of DJs in South Africa, with some suggesting that Seemah try something else:

Galeshewe_GT said:

"I want Mkhwanazi to investigate this rebranding to DJing."

ross_rori asked:

"What about civil engineering?"

b00gieman501 wrote:

"We need to start having regulations on becoming a DJ."

sokhana_social posted:

"Stay in school."

AvuBadu criticised Seemah:

"She saw her influencer career flash before her eyes after being almost cancelled. Now, she’s seeking new hobbies for money, good for her."

yolie6069 added:

"It looks like everyone is coming for this DJ career, lol."

by_greatest responded:

"I knew it, everyone is becoming a DJ. I saw this coming! She and Cyan Boujee are gonna fight for gigs and bookings soon."

TathametM said:

"Yhoo bathong. At this point, everyone will be a DJ, and groove will be you guys giving each other a turn to play, like a DJ brainstorm session."

_babybearr added:

"Under Ramaphosa's economy and unemployment rate? I advise everyone to do what she's doing. Create jobs for yourself and have multiple streams of income."

GundoZar03 asked:

"Why does it seem like every influencer in South Africa becomes a DJ?"

