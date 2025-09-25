Global site navigation

Masterpiece Creates Song From DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego Feud
by  Moroba Moroeng
3 min read
  • Social media erupted in laughter after Masterpiece created a song based on DJ Maphorisa's scandal
  • The Amapiano star freestyled over an instrumental using Tebogo G Mashego's controversial statements, and fans said he was sitting on a goldmine
  • As the apparent beef intensifies, social media users have also used some of Mashego's comments in viral trends

Masterpiece's new song broke the internet
Masterpiece transformed DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego's drama into a potential hit song. Images: djmaphorisa, masterpiece_yvk, tebogogmashego
Source: Instagram

Masterpiece has capitalised on the DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego drama, but instead of a statement, he teased a song.

The Amapiano sensation was spotted at a nightclub, where he freestyled over an Amapiano instrumental using some of the Biri Marung hitmaker's comments during his viral rants.

The lyrics touched on Porry's rumoured relationship with MaWhoo, Scotts Maphuma's nationality, and everything in between.

Posted by Twitter (X) user on 24 September 2025, the video generated thousands of reactions as the user asked fans whether Masterpiece should drop the song:

Scotts Maphuma clears the air about his nationality, SA reacts: "He ain't beating the allegations"

"Masterpiece turned 'Phori o jele mang mang' into a song. Should he drop it?"
DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego's drama inspired Masterpiece's new song
Masterpiece used DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego's situation to create a song. Images: DjMaphorisa/ Twitter, masterpiece_yvk, tebogogmashego/ Instagram
Source: UGC

This comes at the height of Maphorisa and G Mashego's feud, centred around an apparent royalties war.

Mashego alleged that Porry owes him millions in royalties for the success of Biri Marung, claiming that the veteran musician exploited him.

Meanwhile, like Masterpiece, online users have also jumped on the bandwagon, using Mashego's hilarious statements in their posts, with the viral "2woshort a re byao" at the forefront.

With the trend still popular, Mashego may need to license some of these phrases before he misses out on another cheque.

Watch Masterpiece's performance in the video below:

Social media reacts to Masterpiece's video

Online users are convinced that Masterpiece may be onto something with this song. Read their comments below:

lekojr_shoba said:

"It will be a banger for sure, let them drop!"

'Biri Marung' hitmaker' Tebogo Mashego’s "arrest" explained, Mzansi split: "This makes sense"

Thibo_RB suggested:

"He must go to Phori; it will be the biggest song by the end of next month."

tshepo_segodi wrote:

"But that Phori o jele mang can be a hit for December."

Themba_amazing posted:

"That thing is a hit! He must record it at Phori's studio and release it for December."

MpohloFC added:

"Before the end of October, it will be a street anthem."
Online users are loving Masterpiece's new song
Fans want Masterpiece to release his hilarious new song. Image: masterpiece_yvk
Source: Instagram

Thvpelo97 responded:

"Masterpiece might close the year with this clout vibe."

UncleMahoota commented:

"@DjMaphorisa featuring Madumane, it can be a hit. Phori, please make a plan."

IMatterthereal was impressed:

"He just created gold."

FrwontouAgain urged:

"@Masterpiece_YVK, sleep at the studio today, we want it tomorrow."

Themba_amazing suggested:

"Record it at Phori's studio, feature Madumane, and include all the Hosh Karimaimas in the music video."

Tebogo G Mashego calls out DJ Karri

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tebogo G Mashego's statements, calling DJ Karri out.

MaWhoo responds to Tebogo G Mashego's claims about DJ Maphorisa

The controversial producer accused Karri of using his vulnerability as an opportunity to make social media content, saying it was unnecessary.

This comes days after the famous good Samaritan extended his hand to help Mashego, who had fallen on hard times.

Source: Briefly News

