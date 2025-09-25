Social media erupted in laughter after Masterpiece created a song based on DJ Maphorisa's scandal

The Amapiano star freestyled over an instrumental using Tebogo G Mashego's controversial statements, and fans said he was sitting on a goldmine

As the apparent beef intensifies, social media users have also used some of Mashego's comments in viral trends

Masterpiece transformed DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego's drama into a potential hit song. Images: djmaphorisa, masterpiece_yvk, tebogogmashego

Masterpiece has capitalised on the DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego drama, but instead of a statement, he teased a song.

The Amapiano sensation was spotted at a nightclub, where he freestyled over an Amapiano instrumental using some of the Biri Marung hitmaker's comments during his viral rants.

The lyrics touched on Porry's rumoured relationship with MaWhoo, Scotts Maphuma's nationality, and everything in between.

Posted by Twitter (X) user on 24 September 2025, the video generated thousands of reactions as the user asked fans whether Masterpiece should drop the song:

"Masterpiece turned 'Phori o jele mang mang' into a song. Should he drop it?"

Masterpiece used DJ Maphorisa and Tebogo G Mashego's situation to create a song. Images: DjMaphorisa/ Twitter, masterpiece_yvk, tebogogmashego/ Instagram

This comes at the height of Maphorisa and G Mashego's feud, centred around an apparent royalties war.

Mashego alleged that Porry owes him millions in royalties for the success of Biri Marung, claiming that the veteran musician exploited him.

Meanwhile, like Masterpiece, online users have also jumped on the bandwagon, using Mashego's hilarious statements in their posts, with the viral "2woshort a re byao" at the forefront.

With the trend still popular, Mashego may need to license some of these phrases before he misses out on another cheque.

Watch Masterpiece's performance in the video below:

Social media reacts to Masterpiece's video

Online users are convinced that Masterpiece may be onto something with this song. Read their comments below:

lekojr_shoba said:

"It will be a banger for sure, let them drop!"

Thibo_RB suggested:

"He must go to Phori; it will be the biggest song by the end of next month."

tshepo_segodi wrote:

"But that Phori o jele mang can be a hit for December."

Themba_amazing posted:

"That thing is a hit! He must record it at Phori's studio and release it for December."

MpohloFC added:

"Before the end of October, it will be a street anthem."

Fans want Masterpiece to release his hilarious new song. Image: masterpiece_yvk

Thvpelo97 responded:

"Masterpiece might close the year with this clout vibe."

UncleMahoota commented:

"@DjMaphorisa featuring Madumane, it can be a hit. Phori, please make a plan."

IMatterthereal was impressed:

"He just created gold."

FrwontouAgain urged:

"@Masterpiece_YVK, sleep at the studio today, we want it tomorrow."

Themba_amazing suggested:

"Record it at Phori's studio, feature Madumane, and include all the Hosh Karimaimas in the music video."

