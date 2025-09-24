MaWhoo has publicly responded to Tebogo G Mashego's allegations about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa, directly addressing the controversy

The controversial producer speculated about the pair's relationship and how MaWhoo became the star she is today

This follows the ongoing royalties feud between Mashego and Maphorisa, and MaWhoo's reaction to the rumours had social media buzzing

MaWhoo addressed Tebogo G Mashego's claims that she dated DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Instagram

The situation between Tebogo G Mashego and DJ Maphorisa appears to be escalating as he continues to throw more people under the bus.

During one of his now-famous rants, the Biri Marung producer made damning allegations of how some artists became big celebrities with Porry's help, and MaWhoo caught a stray bullet.

Having worked with Porry before, as well as several other musicians like Mthandeni SK and Kabza De Small, the singer has become a nationwide success. However, Mashego claims it was all through Porry.

In one of his latest live streams on 23 September 2025, the producer claimed that before MaWhoo became a star, she and Porry had sexual relations:

"Before MaWhoo became a celebrity, she was Porry's girlfriend. Porry and MaWhoo were sexually involved before she was a celebrity."

Moreover, one of the Piano Pulse hosts, Sfiso Ndlovu, also speculated about Porry and MaWhoo's relationship in their latest episode. He claims that the singer was seen driving Maphorisa's Mercedes-Benz G63:

"MaWhoo is driving a white G-Wagon. That's Porry's money, I know Porry's money when I see it, that's where Thuli Phongolo was. I know MaWhoo makes money, but that's Porry's money."

Breaking her silence later that day on Facebook, MaWhoo dismissed the allegations:

"I’ve never dated/ chowed by anyone in the industry."

MaWhoo claims she has neither been involved with DJ Maphorisa nor anyone in the industry.

Source: Instagram

However, even that was not enough to silence the sceptics, who continue to question the dark side of the music industry.

The drama stems from Mashego's feud with Maphorisa, where he claimed Madumane owed him millions in royalties from their hit song Biri Marung.

And as he continues his exposé on DJ Maphorisa and other industry heavyweights, it's clear that more and more social media users are beginning to believe his version of events.

Watch Tebogo Mashego's video and the Piano Pulse Podcast below:

MaWhoo addressed the rumours about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Facebook

What did social media say?

Online users aren't buying MaWhoo's statement. Read their comments below:

Badgurl Finer said:

"They never said anything about dating; they said you let him smash. 2short are byao!"

DjLecture Lwazi Zondi wasn't convinced:

"When we all know the truth and you’re trying to convince us otherwise."

Tebogo Mokolutlo slammed MaWhoo:

"Explaining yourself is an admission of guilt."

Anthon Mapadimeng claimed:

"Kabza did. You think we don't know?"

Social media users believe that MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa were involved.

Source: Instagram

Desire Muchara posted:

"I know Phori money when I see it."

Theozen Malope added:

"2short said you're driving Phori's car, confirming G Mashego's statement."

Jaymste Junior trolled:

"Yah, you probably watched the recent episode of Piano Pulse."

