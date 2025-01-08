DJ Maphorisa is on top of the world and recently flaunted his wealth and rumoured new car

The DJ/ producer posed beside a stunning multi-million-rand Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Mzansi bowed to Porry's expensive taste while some netizens questioned whether he could really afford it

DJ Maphorisa's rumoured Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG had social media buzzing. Images: djmaphorisa

It looks like being cancelled did nothing to DJ Maphorisa's pockets after he was spotted with a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

How much is DJ Maphorisa's Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG?

DJ Maphorisa had an amazing 2024 filled with hits and plenty of misses, but one thing's for sure: the money never stopped flowing.

The Manzi Nte hitmaker started 2025 on a high note with the success of his Porryland concert, and it looks like he decided to spoil himself with some new wheels for the New Year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Madumane showed off a cherry-red Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG valued at over R4M and rumoured to be his.

It joins Porry's impressive fleet of cars, including his BMW 3 Series 325is (Gusheshe) collection:

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's car

Netizens praised Porry and couldn't get enough of his rumoured new ride:

khenzo19920516 said:

"The Biri Marung money has clocked."

G_Lion_Heart showed love to Maphorisa:

"Well done, Phori. Your patience is paying back; now, enjoy your money, brother."

MusaMzilikazi claimed:

"This guy is richer than any SA musician. Black Coffee is excluded, though."

Meanwhile, others gave him a bombastic side-eye for his "reckless spending" after his drama with Sony:

krulenko99 asked:

"Did he sort out his tax issues?"

NtxndoZAR said:

"SARS also needs to look deep into Amapiano artists; I'm sorry."

lufuno_muk98382 posted:

"Let's hope he doesn't owe SARS."

NtsalubaColbert warned:

"I hope all your taxes are in order; SARS is watching."

