Mohale Motaung is ready to date again after his divorce from Somizi Mhlongo, recently sharing a post featuring a handsome man

Fans reacted to Mohale's post with humorous comments, praising the man’s looks and joking about his age

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some jokingly claiming the man was straight and others expressing excitement over Mohale's post

Mohale Motaung is ready to date again after his tumultuous marriage and divorce from media personality Somizi Mhlongo. The star recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture of a hot guy.

Mohale Motaung's recent post got Mzansi talking. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Media personality Mohale Motaung is ringing in the new year with a new relationship in mind. The star has been on a winning streak lately, from buying his first house to getting five distinctions in his studies.

Taking to his X page recently, Mohale Motaung reposted a picture of a handsome guy and jokingly shot his shot. He captioned the post:

"Now which one is this one?????"

Fans react to Mohale Motaung's post

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Mphale's post. Many agreed that the man in the photo was indeed hot, while others spoke about his age.

@a_bukwe said:

"God uze kakubi kulo 2025, his releasing them like new creatures in Australia ndiyakuxelela....NAZO."

@ayandaa_ngema commented:

"A new bombshell 😅😅"

@ChichiTNel added:

"Arrest yourself Mohale."

@Nonossie25 said:

"He is straight leave him to us please 🥺"

@Puseletso__M said:

"A new bombshell enters the villa every day."

@IsaacRaphadi commented:

"I'm gonna fight you here..stay away 🤍😍😭😭🤣"

@likesandRT1 noted:

"Not all clean gents are playing for that team. Y'all are a problem to society."

Source: Briefly News