Mohale Motaung Jokingly Shoots His Shot at Younger Handsome Guy, SA Reacts: “Arrest Yourself”
- Mohale Motaung is ready to date again after his divorce from Somizi Mhlongo, recently sharing a post featuring a handsome man
- Fans reacted to Mohale's post with humorous comments, praising the man’s looks and joking about his age
- Social media users had mixed reactions, with some jokingly claiming the man was straight and others expressing excitement over Mohale's post
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Mohale Motaung is ready to date again after his tumultuous marriage and divorce from media personality Somizi Mhlongo. The star recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture of a hot guy.
Media personality Mohale Motaung is ringing in the new year with a new relationship in mind. The star has been on a winning streak lately, from buying his first house to getting five distinctions in his studies.
Taking to his X page recently, Mohale Motaung reposted a picture of a handsome guy and jokingly shot his shot. He captioned the post:
"Now which one is this one?????"
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Fans react to Mohale Motaung's post
Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Mphale's post. Many agreed that the man in the photo was indeed hot, while others spoke about his age.
@a_bukwe said:
"God uze kakubi kulo 2025, his releasing them like new creatures in Australia ndiyakuxelela....NAZO."
@ayandaa_ngema commented:
"A new bombshell 😅😅"
@ChichiTNel added:
"Arrest yourself Mohale."
@Nonossie25 said:
"He is straight leave him to us please 🥺"
@Puseletso__M said:
"A new bombshell enters the villa every day."
@IsaacRaphadi commented:
"I'm gonna fight you here..stay away 🤍😍😭😭🤣"
@likesandRT1 noted:
"Not all clean gents are playing for that team. Y'all are a problem to society."
Somiz Mhlongo and Mich Mazibuko spark dating rumours
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and reality television star Mich Mazibuko had the rumour mill spinning after their loved-up video went viral on social media.
A video of larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo hanging out with Big Brother Mzansi star Mich Mazibuko has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. The two were spotted getting cosy while out and about.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.