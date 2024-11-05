Mohale Motaung recently bought his first home, marking a personal win following a challenging period after his publicised divorce from Somizi Mhlongo

The news was shared by Musa Khawula on X, showing Mohale proudly posing in his new yard

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans congratulating him and others joking about him using his divorce settlement funds for the purchase

Mohale Moaung is in his winning season, and we love it for him. The star recently revealed that he is now a homeowner after buying his first home.

Mohale Motaung shared pictures of his stunning new home. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Mohale Motaung shows pictures of his new house

Congratulations are in order for media personality Mohale Motaung, who recently bought a new house. Mohale has been winning despite several reports that the star had hit hard times following his messy divorce from Somizi Mhlongo.

A picture of Mohale's new crib was shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The picture shows Mohale standing in his beautiful yard. The post read:

"Mohale Motaung celebrates purchasing a new home."

Fans react to Mohale's new home

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some joked about how Mohale was still using Somizi's money, while others congratulated him for purchasing his stunning home.

@Skhalazo_NMZ commented:

"Something i've noticed about this confused Gender is that they have money, it's rare finding one broke."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Chomi are you sure you are not lying to us ...we don't want sarafina to die of heart attack."

@Patrick61593939 said:

"That is a massive house incredible."

@Tabongz_SA added:

"Shame man, against all odds."

@wandiletheone noted:

"Its beautiful."

@NathiMahlaba said:

"Thought you said he was broke chommie?"

@Nkkz18 added:

"… with the money he got from the divorce settlement."

Mohale Motaung speaks out against LGBTQ+ hate crimes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung has added his thoughts on Clement Hadebe's tragic death. The star slammed hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

There was an uproar on social media following the news about Clement Hadebe's brutal murder because of his sexuality. According to reports, the 29-year-old was allegedly shot nine times because he did not disclose his actual gender to a man he had met in a club.

