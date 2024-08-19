Mohale Motaung condemned hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community following Clement Hadebe's tragic death

Mohale emphasised that no one is obligated to reveal their gender identity, especially when feeling unsafe

Social media reactions were divided, with some supporting Mohale's view and others arguing that gender disclosure is necessary for safety

Media personality Mohale Motaung has added his thoughts on Clement Hadebe's tragic death. The star slammed hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mohale Motaung reacts to Clement Hadebe's death

There was an uproar on social media following the news about Clement Hadebe's brutal murder because of his sexuality. According to reports, the 29-year-old was allegedly shot nine times because he did not disclose his actual gender to a man he had met in a club.

Reacting to the news, Mohale Motaung said that people are not obligated to disclose their gender identities in cases where they feel unsafe. He also called for justice for Clement Hadebe. The tweet read:

"Important to remember that no one is obligated to disclose their sex or gender identity, especially in situations where they might feel unsafe. Self-disclosure should be a choice, not a condition for safety."

Fans respond to Mohale Motaung's post

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral matter. Some said Hadebe should have disclosed his gender before leaving with the man, while others echoed Mohale's sentiments.

@makusagaya said:

"It’s safer to disclose to that particular person. Because some men are so beautiful, act like a woman, talk like a woman, dress like a woman. So a beautiful woman who is easy to go with to the closet lodge jackpot musi! So they will get angry only to discover otherwise careful guys"

@Gcwanini04 wrote:

"And 9 bullets on your chest or even assault will be a mandate if you don't. This is real life sdenge, your ppl are dying and your reaction to it is being politically correct?"

