Reality TV star and DJ Innocent Matijane has been making headlines lately after sharing that she has been on a transitioning journey. Inno went through gender dysphoria for two years, waiting for the right time to start her transition journey.

Inno shares the most challenging part of her journey

Inno Matijane has been open about her transitioning journey on social media. The popular media personality received heartwarming feedback from her fans when she shared that she started her hormone replacement therapy on February 4 after being hesitant for a while.

Speaking to Briefly News about the most challenging part of her journey, Inno said she was scared of how her journey would affect her life. She said:

"The most challenging part of my decision to transition was the fear I had, I was mostly fearful, fearful of how it would affect my spiritual journey, my family, my belief system, fear of the unkind society, and fear of the journey of transitioning generally."

Inno Matijane on how her life has changed

Inno Matijane was sceptical about starting her journey publicly because of her celebrity status and what people would say.

"I’ve got to accept that everyone has their own assigned purpose in life and that if one doesn’t choose to live their lives fully, they’ll watch others live their lives happily. Starting my journey publicly is scary because being a celebrity, I always assumed people would think I was doing it because it’s fashionable according to them or I’m possessed. It’s not even an assumption, those are things people have said to me even when I thought “I’m just gay”. I don’t think anyone would want to change their body to reflect how they feel inside and match their gender identity for attention."

She also added:

"It takes a whole lot of mental practice and emotional turmoil to accept yourself. People need to stay out of transwomen’s business if they have nothing nice to say. I’ll never understand how it affects their own lives! I’m living the life that God designed for me, it might not make sense to you but it does to me and at the end of it all, we were made in his image. We’re equal in God’s. No one is better than another."

