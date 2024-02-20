Lady Du said she has remained humble despite her success, emphasising that fame and money haven't changed her

Lady Du has always been praised for being a humble person. The top star recently shared how her life has not changed despite the amount of success she has had over the past few years.

Lady Du on life in the limelight

Celebrities often change the minute they make it big. There have been several cases of people abandoning their families and friends when they hit stardom, but not South African music sensation and businesswoman Lady Du.

The star recently told her Instagram followers that she never allowed fame and money to change her. Lady Du said she is still the same person, the only thing that has changed significantly is her bank balance.

"I’m not chasing charts! The number one spot, awards, exposure, I am still the same as when I started the game, the only difference is financial. I still have the same friends, still love the same cars, still eat at the same places, do the same things, watch the same shows.

"Nothing in my life has changed, I just help people more. My priority is not to be the greatest, but to be able to move and move with people. I want all of us to win united futhi!"

Lady Du on what she hopes to achieve

The hitmaker noted that she hopes to be good in the eyes of God. She also reiterated that she prides herself in working hard and does not believe in taking handouts.

"God is the award I want!!! I want to live a life that’s approved by God!!!! I want to be number one to God, I want spiritual ranking.

"So you’ll always find me supporting people. I work for my money, don’t believe in hand-outs, I want to know where my money comes from ❤️❤️❤️ I am a vessel of Christ, I take no credit at all for what is happening in my life ❤️"

