Lady Du has a heart of gold and recently extended a hand to help a struggling businessman

The Amapiano singer told the story of how she empowered and supported the man's hustle

Mzansi showered Lady Du with praise for the helpful act

Fans fawned at Lady Du when she told the story of how she helped a struggling businessman with his hustle. Images: ladydu_sa

Lady Du opened up about how she helped a struggling businessman get on his feet. The man's burger business received a massive boost from Lady Du, and she was beaming with pride at how far it had come.

Lady Du recounts how she assisted a needy businessman

It's not every day that celebrities lend a helping hand to the less fortunate, but Lady Du showed that even celebs can share their wealth.

The viral TikTok sensation told the story of how she helped a man build a proper foundation for his business, saying she would build him a burger business next to her salon, Wawa La Beauty:

"When I was building my salon, I saw this gentleman next door selling fast food; when I got there, he was going through the most.

Today, I can safely say that I’m printing uniforms for them, and we will be opening a burger business right next door to my salon.

Thank you to everyone who buys, streams, and books me! Because of you, we can bring change to the community."

Mzansi shows love to Lady Du

Netizens praised Lady Du for having a heart of gold and encouraged her to continue touching more lives:

South African actress Refilwe Modiselle praised Lady Du

"Ohhhhhh, you though! God keep filling your cup with abundance for being so selfless. I love you!"

reignracks praised:

"You’re a legend, dawg!"

zukimashimane said:

"Guys, what did I say about Ladydu? One of a kind, sincere, and such a blessing."

kasihoodthingz wrote:

"You got a big heart, God bless you for your good deeds."

masego_sa gushed over Lady Du:

"The way I love this woman’s heart."

luxc.ece prayed:

"I pray to God to give you everything you need in this world."

Lady Du expands business empire

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared fans' congratulatory messages to the news of Lady Du expanding her business with a water brand.

The Tjina singer revealed that Wawa Water was one of her latest projects and asked her online community to support her new business venture.

