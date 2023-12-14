Sophie Ndaba's latest pictures had Mzansi impressed by her beauty

The former Generations actress stunned in a gold gown at an event, ate and left no crumbs

Netizens are blown away by the queen's flawless radiance and showered her with praise

Mzansi sang Sophie Ndaba’s praises and welcomed her back after seeing her stunning photos. Images: sophiendaba_.

The queen is back, darling! Sophie Ndaba has been serving looks lately and hasn't dropped the ball yet. The actress/entrepreneur had netizens singing her praises, in awe of her beauty when she stepped out in a stunning gown for an event in Lesotho.

Sophie Ndaba stuns in new photos

One thing about our girl Sophie Ndaba? She will rock an evening gown! The actress, loved for her iconic role as Queen Moroka in the classic Generations, knows how to steal a show and recently stunned at an event in Lesotho.

Sophie wore a show-stopping gold gown at the Black Diamond Annual Event where she graced the stage as the guest of honour.

She showed off her look in an Instagram video backed by Beyonce's Alien Superstar because she's "too classy for this world":

"Just the other day in Lesotho @black_diamond_events88. We showed up!"

Mzansi stunned by Sophie Ndaba's look

To think not so long ago, netizens claimed Sophie Ndaba was headed for the grave. Now our girl is being showered with praise and slaying left, right and centre:

Singer/actress Simz Ngema praised Sophie:

"I see God’s glory upon you. It’s your season!"

Award-winning activist, Yaya Mavundla said:

"Always killing it!"

precious.reed1 posted:

"When God says yes, nobody can say no. Grace all the way!"

Nduuh_Masondo posted:

"What a comeback by our Queen Moroka."

ZandiliciousM2 wrote:

"They thought she was headed for the grave. She rose like a Phoenix from the ashes and is now showing them flames. She's a fighter, this one, I love her for that."

Sophie Ndaba allegedly issued tax summons

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Sophie Ndaba's alleged tax summons issued by the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

It's alleged that the veteran actress's business, Sophla Trading, is being hounded by the tax man to cough up millions in tax returns after being issued with two letters of demand.

