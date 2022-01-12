Twist of Fate Teasers for February 2022: Coming up on Zee World!

Pragya’s fate continues to be twisted in the upcoming Twist of Fate February episodes. After helping Abhi recover, Tanu is now working on ensuring she divorces him. Tanu is also determined to make her wedding with Abhi happen soonest. Can Pragya expose Tanu before it is too late? Get to know how the story unfolds from the Twist of Fate teasers.

Twist of Fate on Zee World is one of the channel’s longest-running series. The Indian series was renewed for a seventh season in January 2022, and its enchanting drama still keeps viewers hooked every night.

Twist of Fate teasers for February 2022

In the previous Twist of Fate episodes, Ranbeer pretended to hate Prachi after revealing she loved Parth. He declared his marriage to Rhea but later changed his mind and asked Pragya to help him stop the planned wedding. What will happen to him in theTwist of Fate February episodes? Here are all the show’s teasers on how the drama unfolds.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 31

Tanu asks Pragya to put her signature on the divorce documents on the day that the hearing is held. The court date also falls on the same date of her engagement with Abhi. Meanwhile, Mr Singhania promises Tanu that he will make Pragya end her marriage with Abhi in court.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 32

Pragya looks at Tanu’s cellphone and takes Pradeep’s call. This makes her find out about the relationship between Tanu and Pradeep. The Mehras are not happy with the court’s decision but vow to do all they can to ensure that the truth about Tanu comes to light.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 33

Pragya persuades Alia to be nice towards Tanu. The twins work alongside other family members and are able to lay their hands on Tanu’s cellphone. Pragya then decides to invite Pradeep by sending him a card. Pradeep later disguises himself as a waiter and meets Tanu.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 34

Abhi contacts Pradeep when Tanu falls unconscious, and people can hear his phone ringing. Tanu makes Pragya unconscious when he tries to reveal everything to Pragya. Later, she comes up with a false narrative when Mitali spots her with an unresponsive Pradeep.

5th February 2022, Saturday: Episode 35

Tanu attempts to move the day of the nuptials forward and later learns that Pradeep is dead. She makes Abhi aware of the judge’s retirement, which will happen in a few days. She reminds him that it would be better if the wedding takes place sooner than later. Elsewhere, Ranbeer and Prachi fail to find a way out of Rhea’s bathroom.

6th February 2022, Sunday: Episode 36

Alia warns Rhea to be careful around Prachi while Somdutt attempts to reach out to Tanu so that he gives him his cash. During the Mehendi celebrations, the people decide to play antakshari. Elsewhere, Rhea tears Prachi’s clothes.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 37

Rhea learns about the robbery while Somdutt cannot find a way out of her bathroom. Later, Somdutt is discovered and tells everyone that someone in the family asked him to rob the jewellery. He attempts to escape, but Abhi manages to render him unconscious.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 38

People doubt Somdutt when he says Prachi is responsible, while Tanu cannot believe her eyes when she spots Pradeep alive. She makes a proposal when he threatens her. Meanwhile, Prachi attempts to make things right with Rhea while Pallavi discusses Rhea and Ranbeer’s wedding with Pragya and Abhi.

What happens to the Twist of Fate cast?

Abhi and Pragya’s love story gets even more complicated in Twist of Fate season 7. The same fate seems to have followed their daughters, Prachi and Rhea, who have bad blood because they both have feelings for Ranbeer.

Pragya

She discovers the truth regarding Tanu and Pradeep’s relationship. She then asks Alia to be nice to Tanu and later sends Pradeep an invitation using Tanu’s phone. Will she manage to outsmart and expose Tanu?

Prachi

She gets stuck with Ranbeer in the bathroom while Alia warns her sister Rhea to be careful of her. Rhea later tears Prachi’s clothes. Somdutt reveals to the family that Prachi asked him to steal the jewellery, but everyone fails to believe him. Prachi later tries to make things work between her and Rhea.

Tanu

She is determined to see Pragya and Abhi divorced and works with Mr Singhania, who assures her that he will make Pragya sign the divorce papers in court. The court’s decision favours her, but the Mehras vow to expose her. She later renders Pradeep unconscious when he tries to tell Pragya the truth. She then tries to move the wedding date forward and tells Abhi that it would be better for the wedding to happen sooner since the judge will be retiring in a few days. Will her plan work?

The Twist of Fate teasers give you every reason to watch all the episodes of the Indian series this February. Can the Mehras expose Tanu before it is too late? The show airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

