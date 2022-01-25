If you are looking for a binge worthy Bollywood series, watch The Evil Doom Starlife series. The supernatural film will take you out of this world with its numerous twists. It has all our favorite Bollywood actors, including Karishma Tanna. Here is everything you should know about it.

The Evil Doom Starlife series, also known as Qayamat Ki Raat is a supernatural series with 72 episodes.



If you love Hindi Bollywood series, then you will love The Evil Doom Starlife series. It is one of the best series to keep you entertained during quarantine. Get more details about it here.

The Evil Doom series

It is an Indian supernatural series taking the movie industry by storm. Its Hindi name is Qayamat Ki Raat, and its original language is Hindi. It was co-produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and the original network is StarPlus.

How many episodes are there in Qayamat Ki Raat?

It only has one season and a total of 72 episodes. The season was released in June 2018, and you can watch The Evil Doom episodes on the Starlife channel.

Are there The Evil Doom teasers for season two?

Unfortunately, there are not. No release date has been given for the second season. However, based on The Evil Doom plot summary, fans believe there are many opportunities for a storyline for the second season. Until the producers announce, this remains a mystery.

The Evil Doom full story

The story begins with newlyweds Suhasini and Mahendar taking Suhasini's wedding chain to Lord Rama's idol in Ram temple, Ramnamgarh, to receive blessings. They are waiting at the bus station where Mahendar's loyal driver Birju picks them up.

The Evil Doom Starlife series is about an evil tantrik's curse on a family and its destruction on the peace and well-being of the village, and area resident.



Upon arrival, the two head for the temple, but Mahendar remembers he forgot the wedding chain, and so he goes back for it, leaving Suhasini at the temple. Suhasini notices odd things at the temple, including the lack of Lord Rama's idle and a bell and a cat that pops out of nowhere.

She trips off a door and falls off the stairs leading to the basement, which is a Tantrik entitled Kalasur's lair. Kalasur gladly invites her and offers to spend the night with her making love. However, this scares Suhasini, and she yells for help as she tries to get away from Tantrik's clutches.

Mahendar starts fighting with Tantrik, and Suhasini runs away, screaming for help. Unfortunately, Mahendar loses consciousness during the fight and Kalasur shape-shifts into his form. Elsewhere, Suhasini arrives at Thakur Prithvi Singh Suryavanshi's palace and seeks help for her husband from Kalasur.

An evil tantrik named Kalasur lives to terrorize Mahendar and his bride Suhasini in The Evil Doom Starlife series.



Right then, Kalasur arrives in Mahendar's disguise, and Suhasini begs everyone to head to Tantrik and arrest everyone there. Kalasur directs Suhasini to the bedroom to make love but she notices the reflection in the glass ceiling and she pushes him away.

Thakur's family arrives with the real Mahendar, a priest, and several village men just as she heads for the door. The priest traps Kalasur in a circular ring of holy ash on the floor. However, the Tantrik does not go down without a fight.

Mahendar threatens to bury the Tantrik alive but is told the skeleton will revive him. Out of frustration, Mahendar strangles Kalasur and chokes him, but Kalasur gets the upper hand on Mahendar and grabs his throat.

Suhasini begs Kalasur to leave her husband unharmed, but he declines and insists on making love to her. An angry Suhasini grabs a villager's axe and chops Kalasur's right arm that is by Mahendar's throat. She proceeds to behead the Tantrik.

There are many twists in The Evil Doom series that make the series binge worthy. For example, the Kalasur cannot be killed, making him a constant bother for all area residents.



The headless Tantrik curses Suhasini's family because he could not make love to her, no woman from her family would consummate her marriage after that, or else they die. The priest orders a villager named Lakha to lock Tantrik's arm, head, and body separately in different places to avoid the Tantrik from assimilating his body parts and resurrecting.

Twenty-five years later, Thakur Prithvi is seen at Mahendar's house with his wife Uma and Vikram, a friend, to discuss a matrimonial alliance between Vikram's son Aman and Mahendar's older daughter Karuna.

Aman has just returned from America with Raj (Prithvi and Uma's son). Unfortunately, the two miss the train heading home and have to find a path through the woods.

Karuna falls into a quicksand, and Gauri comes to help. She, unfortunately, touches Kalasur's arm, which awakens the Tantrik, who now telepathically gains control over his arm. Later on, the Tantrik frees his body, and all hell breaks loose in Karuna and Gauri's life.

Down the line, Raj becomes a Kalasur, but his mother helps Gauri heal him. Finally, Gauri kills Kalasur and buries his ashes, and Raj and Gauri die together and are madly in love. They are reborn as Vaidei Khanna and Raghav Sharma twenty years later.

They often have visions about their past, and their strong connection makes them tie the knot. Unfortunately, Kalasur is still a bother. Eventually, he is killed using a divine knife.

The Evil Doom Starlife cast

This series has some of the best actors in Bollywood. They include:

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya stars Rajvardhan "Raj" Singh Suryavanshi in The Evil Doom Starlife series.



Vive is teh actor who starred as Rajvardhan "Raj" Singh Suryavanshi. He also appeared in other films such as The State of Siege: Temple Attach.

Who is Gauri in Qayamat Ki Raat?

Karishma Tanna is Gauri in The Evil Doom Starlife series.



It is the talented model, anchor, and actress Karishma Tanna. The Bollywood actress starred in other projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna.

Who played the role of Kalasur?

Nirbhay Wadhwa is the Kalasur in The Evil Doom Starlife series.



It was Nirbhay Wadhwa, an actor best known for Shrikant Bashir and Mahabharat,. Other of his projects include Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Dipika Kakar as Suhasini Chauhan Thakur.

Dipika Kakar plays the role of Suhasini in the hit Bollywood series The Evil Doom.



Dipika Kakar has also made appearances in reality television in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 where she emerged the winner in 2018.

Manish Khanna as Prithvi Singh Suryavanshi.

Mehul Nisar as Vikram Singh Suryavanshi.

In The Evil Doom Starlife series, Mehul Nisar plays the role of Vikram Singh.



Sagar Saini as Shekhar Khanna.

Sumit Bhardwaj as Dharam Choudhary.

Rini Das as Hawk Avni.

Apara Mehta as Madhuri Thakur.

Farida Patel Venkat as Rushali Khanna.

Papiya Sengupta as Uma Singh Suryavanshi.

Shweta Gautam as Savitri Singh Suryavanshi.

Sheetal Maulik as Mamta Thakur.

Manas Adhiya as Karan Rai.

The Evil Doom Starlife series, also known as Qayamat Ki Raat in Hindi, is one of the most interesting Bollywood series. It is a supernatural film that focuses on the lineage of Suhasini and her curse after killing the Tantrik.

