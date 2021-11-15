All BTS members' names with images | Did any member leave the group?

What are the BTS members' names? BTS is one of the biggest boy bands worldwide, with multiple nominations at various coveted awards such as the MTV Video Music Awards. The members are popularly referred to by their stage names, therefore, this article reveals who they really are.

BTS attends a press conference for BTS's new digital single 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

What are the names of the 7 BTS members? The K-pop group members are known by the stage names RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. Here are BTS members' real names with pictures and other facts that you should know about the band.

BTS band profile summary

What is the BTS real name? : BTS full form is Bangtan Boys

: BTS full form is Bangtan Boys Other names: Bangtan Sonyeondan, Beyond the Scene, Bulletproof Boy Scouts

Bangtan Sonyeondan, Beyond the Scene, Bulletproof Boy Scouts Name in Hangul : 방탄소년단

: 방탄소년단 Date founded : 2010

: 2010 Years active : 2013 to date

: 2013 to date Origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea All BTS members names (stage) : RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook

: RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook Genre : K-pop, pop, hip hop, R&B, EDM

: K-pop, pop, hip hop, R&B, EDM Albums : Dark & Wild (2014), Wake Up (2014), Wings (2016), Youth (2016), Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Face Yourself (2018), Map of the Soul : 7 (2020), Be (2020)

: (2014), (2014), (2016), (2016), (2018), (2018), : 7 (2020), Be (2020) Labels : Big Hit, Pony Canyon, Def Jam Japan, Columbia Universal

: Big Hit, Pony Canyon, Def Jam Japan, Columbia Universal Instagram : @bts.bighitofficial

: @bts.bighitofficial Twitte r: @bts_bighit

r: @bts_bighit Website : bts.ibighit.com

: bts.ibighit.com YouTube : Bangtan TV

: Bangtan TV Recognitions and awards: Best-selling artist in South Korean history, Best-selling album in South Korea, First Asian and non-English speaking act to be named International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), 25 most influential people on the internet (2017–2019), 100 most influential people in the world (2019), 6 American Music Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards, and 24 Golden Disk Awards, among others.

BTS members names

BTS names in Korean are listed beginning with the family name followed by the individual’s given name, based on their tradition. They do not have middle names. Additionally, the family names are usually one syllable only. Below are BTS names in Hangul and English.

1. Real Me (RM)

RM of BTS during their New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Kim Namjoon

Who is BTS leader? Formerly going by the stage name Rap Monster, RM is the leader of Bangtan Boys. He was born on September 12, 1994, making him 27 years old in 2021. RM’s fluency in English makes him the regular spokesperson and translator of the group.

2. Jin (진)

Jin of BTS during their New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Kim Seok-jin

Vocalist Jin is one of the oldest members of Bangtan Boys. He was born on December 4, 1992; therefore, he will soon be 29 years old. The singer is considered the group's funny, caring “mother”.

3. J-Hope (제이홉)

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope poses for a photo session during a press conference on new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition). Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images

Real name: Jung Hoseok

As the stage name suggests, J- Hope purposes to bring hope and happiness to fans. He was born on February 18, 1994, making him 27 years old now. He is a talented rapper and dancer with his own mixtape, Hope World.

4. Suga (슈가)

Suga of BTS attends a press conference for their new digital single 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Min Yoongi

Salty-sweet Suga, one of Bangtan Boys’ main rappers, is almost always a little tired. Min was born on March 9, 1993; therefore, he is 28 years old. His witty comments make him the most “savage” member of the band.

5. V (뷔)

V of BTS during their New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Kim Taehyung

Commonly referred to as V, Kim Taehyung loves changing his hair colour and does not like wearing shoes. He was born on December 30, 1995; therefore, he will be turning 26 years old later in 2021. Vocalist V as a solo artist has songs such as Winter Bear and was voted the number one most attractive man globally in 2021.

6. Jimin (지민)

Jimin of BTS during BTS's New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Park Jimin

Vocalist Jimin uses his given name as his stage name. He was born on October 13, 1995, making him 26 years old now. He's also a successful solo artist, with three tracks on Spotify setting a new record and reaching 50 million plays.

7. Jungkook (정국)

Jungkook of BTS during BTS's New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Real name: Jeon Jeongguk

Also known as the golden maknae, Jungkook is a kind and handsome singer and dancer. He is the youngest member of BTS, having been born on born September 1, 1997. Recently setting a Billboard World Digital Song Sales record, Jeon’s songs as a lead artist include Euphoria and My Time.

Who left the BTS?

Who died in BTS? Did any member leave the group? All BTS members are alive and still together. However, J-Hope almost quit BTS, but the other members convinced him to stay.

BTS during BTS's New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Now you know the real BTS members' names. While some chose the stage names to make a specific impact, others use their real names or the slightly modified version of their given names. Who is your favourite BTS band member? Share with us in the comment section below.

