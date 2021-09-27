Top 10 most popular Kpop groups in the world - which is the most famous band?

K-pop groups have continued to emerge in Korea. The groups consist of young, middle-aged, and older members. Depending on the constitution set, the band may have as many members as they wish to. Which are the most popular Kpop groups in the world?

Korean pop music is so catchy, fun, and energetic. It has become a global phenomenon with its outstanding stars going global. The success of the most popular K-Pop groups has resulted from the toe-tapping techno beats, crazy colourful aesthetic, and trend defining fashion.

Most popular Kpop groups

K-pop is not just about music, and that’s why it’s so addictive. It is also the slick choreography and wild music. Here is a list of the top 10 most popular Kpop groups in the world.

1. Bangtan Boys (BTS)

Bangtan boys is a seven-member group from South Korea. The members are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010 and started performing in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Their debut song was 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS is among the most popular Kpop boy groups.

BTS co-writes and co-produces their music. In addition, they have produced Korean language and Japanese language studio albums. Apart from singing, BTS has paid for other Media, including exhibitions, films, television work and online shows.

2. EXO Group

EXO Group is a K-pop group from South Korea consisting of nine members. The members are: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen,Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. EXO was formed in 2011 and started its performances in 2012.

They had started as twelve members but split into two groups. Exo –K AND Exo- M. Exo group majors in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese languages, emphasizing pop, hip-hop, and R&B. EXO Group has appeared in the reality TV shows, Dramas and DVDs.

3. Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a South Korean girls group that was formed by SM entertainment. It consists of five members, namely Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Their first performance was Happiness on August 1, 2014.

The group reflects their group name; their red side experiments electronic, funk and hip hop, while their velvet side reflects the '90s influenced R&B with elements of ballad and jazz. Besides singing, the Red velvet band has also appeared in films and reality shows.

4. Blackpink

The Blackpink group is a girls group from South Korea that was formed by YG entertainment. The group consists of four girls, namely: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, among the most popular K-pop girl groups.

Blackpink has continuously broken numerous online records, and it's the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Their most viewed music videos within 24 hours of release are Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That (2020).

5. TXT

Tomorrow X Tomorrow (TXT) is a five-member boy’s band from South Korea. Big Hit Entertainment formed it. The band members are Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Hueningkai and Taehyun.

TXT's first debut was on March 4 2019, with the album The Dream Chapter. The group has earned several awards and recognitions for their performance. TXT also appears in TV reality shows, online shows and radio.

6. ITZY

ITZY is a five-member South Korean group that was formed by JYP entertainment. The group members are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. They first debuted in 2019 with the single album; It's Different.

ITZY has continuously received awards throughout their performances of music videos and reality shows. Such awards include Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

7. Twice

Twice is a South Korean girls K-pop group that consists of nine members, and JYP Entertainment formed it through the 2015 Sixteen reality show. The members include Nayeon, Momo, Dahyun, JeonGyon, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu and Nayeon.

The band's debut was in 2015 with the play The Story Begins. The band's fame rose in 2016 with the single Cheer up. In addition, they have appeared in other songs, which have accorded them various accolades.

8. Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a boys group from South Korea formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show, Stray Kids. The band has nine musicians, namely Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Stray kid's official debut was in March 2020 after a pre-debut in October 2019. The band has featured in reality shows and drama, which have seen them bag many accolades.

9. Mamamoo

Mamamoo is a South Korean girls group formed by RBW entertainment. The band consists of four members, Solar Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The band’s debut single is Mr Ambigous. Mamamoo is recognized for its retro, jazz and R&B concepts.

The girls are known for their strong vocal performances. However, Mamamoo is on the list of the Knop groups that are less famous. Nevertheless, they have been active since 2014 and have appeared in reality shows and dramas.

10. ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-member band formed by Belift Lab. The members are Sunghoon, Jake, Sunoo, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay and Ni-ki. The band was created through the competition show l- land.

Their first debut was in November 2020. The band has appeared on televisions, reality shows, online shows and radio. Through their outstanding performance, ENYHYPEN has received specific awards and nominations such as The Fact Music Awards, Gaon Chart Music and Seoul music awards.

The most popular kpop groups have continuously erupted. To remain on top flight, they have to work as a team and emphasize what they like and their fans. That way, the band grows, and more returns are witnessed. Therefore, K-pop bands have continued to come up, and as competition increases, the best groups are ranked.

