It has taken Volkswagen South Africa workers just over 12 months to build 100 000 facelifted models

The Kariega plant is situated in the Eastern Cape, and the achievement was done in completed August

The 100 000th model is a white left-hand-drive Polo GTI destined for Germany

The 100 000th facelifted Polo model was built in early August, just a year after production began of the model.

South African workers celebrate the 100 00th Polo model built in Kariega since August 2021. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the special 100 000th vehicle, a white left-hand-drive Polo GTI destined for Germany.

The Kariega Plant is the only facility that builds the Polo GTI in the world, and Volkswagen SA is the biggest investment a German company makes in South Africa.

Frugal and stylish: Volkswagen's sophisticated Taigo hatchback driven in Johannesburg

Briefly News reported Volkswagen's local lineup has changed dramatically over the last five to seven years. A slew of sedans like the CC, Passat, Jetta and Arteon. Only the Polo sedan clings to life.

During that time, VW has grown fond of the letter 'T', as it introduced the T-Cross, Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc, and most recently, the Taigo, Motorpress reports. Briefly News Car & Tech Editor Sean Parker drove the latter at its local launch in Johannesburg.

VW head of Group Communications Andile Dlamini spoke exclusively to Briefly News. It said the brand is excited to launch the new model in South Africa with its 'Taigo Junction' event for customers.

The Taigo is based on the same platform as the popular Polo and is placed between the entry-level T-Cross and snazzy T-RoUnfortunately, pricing starts at R429 900, and only the 85kW 1,0-litre engine is available to a seven-speed DSG. The flagship R-Line model will set one back R486 000. The R-Line sets itself apart from the rest of the range with a high-gloss front bumper and longitudinal air intake bars.

Up in the Highveld, the engine struggled to make an impression on me, but there's no denying frugality is a redeeming feature.

The noise, vibration, and harshness levels were excellent on our drive from Gauteng to the Free State. The Taigo's cosseted ride quality played to the tune of a fuss-free driving style rather than aggressive throttle inputs.

