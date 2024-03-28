Telecom big wig, Selwyn Chatz, has an impressive car collection boasting some top-of-the-range machines

The Vodacom4u CEO's fleet is sought after and features supercars from several Ferraris and an Aston Martin DBS II

We take a look at the businessman's car collection as well as how much they go for

Selwyn Chatz has several Ferraris and the Pagani Imola in his car collection. Images: Instagram/ chatzselwyn and Twitter/ AfricaFactsZone

Selwyn Chatz, CEO of Vodacom4u and Chatz Connect, is said to have one of the most impressive collections of cars in the country. From a McLaren 675 LT Spider to a Pagani Imola, we did a rundown of some of the businessman's rumoured multimillion-rand vehicles.

1. Aston Martin DBS II Scintilla Silver

First on the Chatz list is the sleek and popular Aston Martin DBS II, which, according to Auto Trader, can cost you a pretty penny.

The car ranges from R1.8M and can go up to as much as R6M for the latest and meanest models:

2. McLaren 675LT Spider MSO HS

Chatz is also said to own the McLaren 675LT Spider MSO HS with a reported price tag of about R5M a piece, and according to The South African, the telecom businessman had his ride custom-made:

3. Pagani Huayra Imola

Limited to just eight units worldwide, it's rumoured that Chatz' managed to get his hands on the impressive Pagani Huayra Imola.

The hypercar is said to cost a staggering R150M and was spotted in Stellenbosch, Western Cape:

4. Ferrari 488 Pista

Another star on Chatz's list is his Ferrari 488 Pista, a supercar that's sure to turn heads everywhere he drives. The sleek machine has a top speed of 340 km/ h and costs between R9M and R16M a pop.

According to Rarev, singer, Ariana Grande has a similar model in her $1.4M collection as well:

"Ariana's most valuable car in the collection is her 2020 Ferrari 488 GTB, priced at $300K."

5. Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Adding to the list of Chatz's impressive collection is the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta which costs about R43.7M.

According to Roadrunner Auto Transport, the Aperta is also part of Kylie Jenner's $6M+ car collection that also features several Rolls Royce and a Bugatti Chiron.

"Kylie Jenner's car collection is a testament to her love for luxury and diversity. Each car boasts personalised accessories, adding an extra layer of exclusivity."

