When it comes to Somizi Mhlongo, it's either "go big or go home" and that counts for cars too

The media personality sports some of the finest rides around, from a Bentley Bentayga to a luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom, but the list doesn't end there

Briefly News did a detailed rundown of SomGAGA's cool cars to give you a glimpse into how much they cost in the used car market

Somizi Mhlongo has an impressive fleet of cars, from a R6M Rolls Roys to a R500K Jeep Grand Cherokee. Images: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo doesn't spare a cent when it comes to his cars and the rides he's cruising in show that he really is living the dream. The reality TV star has some of the finest cars around, most costing a very pretty penny, and we did a rundown of how much they'll cost you in the used car market.

1. Rolls Royce Phantom

First, we have the classy Rolls Royce Phantom that retails at an average price of R6,666,537 and an average age of 12 years old.

2. Lamborghini Urus

Who wouldn't want a sleek Lambo in their fleet? SomGAGA's luxurious SUV is the perfect "errand" vehicle but will cost you a little more than your monthly groceries.

This beauty retails at an average price of R6,251,114 and an average age of three years old.

3. Lamborghini Huracán

When Somizi is in the mood to turn heads, he swaps his Urus for the sleek Huracán that's sure to break necks.

The lime green machine has an average retail price of R5,228,726 and an average age of seven years old.

4. Bentley Bentayga

Like Cassper Nyovest, SomGAGA also boasts the luxurious Bentley Bentayga. However, this does not mean the car comes cheap but the SA used car market can be rather tempting.

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie:

"The used car market offers consumers both choice and variety when searching for your perfect car."

This sweet ride retails at an average price of R3,398,287 and an average age of five years old.

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Last but certainly not least is the Jeep Grand Cherokee. In 2013, Somizi gave followers a pep talk about living in the moment but they had bigger things to worry about - like the presenter putting a dent on his Jeep for a photo op.

The classic car combines style and comfort and goes for an average price of R595,425 and an average age of 7 years old.

Emtee shows off his taste in cars

In more luxury car updates, Briefly News shared the details behind Emtee's fleet, from a R2M Lamborghini to a R100K Toyota Tazz.

Big Hustle rarely shows off his rides but when he does, he steals the show with some of the impressive cars he's been spotted in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News