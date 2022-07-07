Somizi Mhlongo confirmed his new relationship in the latest episode of his reality show Living the Dream With Somizi

The reality TV star shared that his new man is private, adding that he loves the fact that he has a career, a house and a car

The Idols SA judge was chatting to his friend and cousin when he confirmed that he has moved on following his nasty breakup with Mohale Motaung

Reality TV star Somizi has confirmed that he's found love again. The Idols SA judge's last confirmed relationship was with Mohale Motaung.

‘Living the Dream With Somizi’ star Somizi Mhlongo confirmed his new relationship in the show. Image: @somizi

They ended their romance in 2021 and they've been trending for all the wrong reasons ever since the news of their divorce hit social media. In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the larger-than-life media personality had a chat with his close friends about his mysterious boo.

He told them that he's ready to move on following his failed marriage. SomG revealed that his new man is a private person. He shared that they've been romantically involved for a month now. Bragging about him, Somizi said:

"He has a career and a house, which means he pays a bond. He has a car and he is extremely into me... I'm officially off the market," said SomG, according to TshisaLIVE.

