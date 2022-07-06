Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize trained with her soccer club Royal AM's players while rocking a flashy outfit and posh high heels

The flamboyant businesswoman was at the clubhouse to introduce the new coach to the players when she decided to join them at their training ground

After introducing Khabo Zondo as the new head coach, MaMkhize shared that their focus now is to get her boys mentally and physically fit ahead of the new season

Shauwn Mkhize loves her professional soccer team. The Royal AM owner trained with her boys in a designer outfit and luxurious stilettos.

Shauwn Mkhize trained with her Royal AM players when she officially introduced her club's new coach, Khabo Zondo. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star was at the clubhouse to introduce the new coach Khabo Zondo to the squad when she decided to have fun with them.

The flamboyant businesswoman took to Instagram to share snaps of herself kicking some balls around with some of her team's stars on their training ground. She captioned her post:

"Our new coach has been officially introduced to the players and I can’t wait to see how well everyone works together. We’ve got a mammoth task ahead but I know that everyone is ready to give 100%."

She added that their focus now was making sure that her players are physically and mentally ready for the upcoming season of the DStv Premiership, reports The South African. She was praised in the comment section for serving her followers money moves.

Somizi commented:

"Boss moves."

vuyokazi1501 wrote:

"If the SKY is the limit was a person, it would be your success, mamie."

sksekuduba added:

"Boss lady."

