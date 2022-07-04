Popular media personality K Naomi recently had social media buzzing when she posted pictures and videos from her trip

The star and new mom jetted off to Spain for a luxurious birthday getaway and romantic baecation with her husband

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps could not get enough of the stunner serving holiday goals

Television personality K Naomi is in Spain for a beautiful birthday getaway and baecation. The stunner packed her bags and her husband and set sail for the European country for a much-needed break from Mzansi's buzz.

K Naomi wowed Mzansi with pictures and videos from her birthday trip. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

The beautiful media personality had her fans and followers glued to their phones, waiting for updates and the content they signed up for.

Heading to her Instagram page, K Naomi shared pictures and videos from her whimsical European getaway, leaving Mzansi wishing they were there too.

According to TimesLIVE, K Naomi posted pictures while at the magnificent Playa Padre, and she described it as one of the most incredible places she has ever set foot in. She wrote:

"“One of the coolest places I’ve been to.”

The new mom also thanked her followers for showering her with love on her special day. She added:

“Happy birthday to me. Thank you God for the many blessings and for this new chapter of more life.”

