Tebogo Thobejane turned heads when she posted videos teasing the launch of her club, named Club X

The videos making rounds on social media feature raunchy dancers showing off some exotic dance moves, leaving Mzansi at a loss for words

The popular podcaster and actress said Club X is meant to empower South African women who are struggling to find employment

Tebogo Thobejane is set to take the club business in South Africa to the next level following the opening of her club, Club X.

Tebogo Thobejane says her new club Club X is an extension of her podcast, 'City Girls'. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Peeps have been waiting eagerly to see what the club will bring as it has been hyped on social media. Club X trended following a promo video that showed some raunchy dancers getting down on a pole.

According to TimesLIVE, Tebogo, who rose to prominence through her podcast, City Girls, which broadcasts through MacG's channel, and also for being Faith Nketsi's best friend, said the club was meant to bring empowerment to the ladies. She said dancing is a respected profession in many countries so she sees no problem in Mzansi women venturing into that line of work. She said:

“We're trying to push women in business ... I've always been about sexiness and women empowerment. Dancing is a profession all over the world, people are doing it and there aren't any jobs in SA, so what must girls do?”

Per the promos on Tebogo Thobejane's Instagram page, the much-hyped club in Sandton was officially opened on Thursday 30 June. The Muvhango actress said her new line of business is an extension of her now-famous podcast, City Girls.

