Controversial media personality Zodwa Wabantu has shared that she is putting her career on the side to focus more on her ancestral calling

The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star revealed to her fans that she was answering her calling in an Instagram post

She recently shared another one holding an old horn, claiming that it is over a century old and it belonged to her great-great-grandfather

Zodwa Wabantu is letting her career take the back seat while focusing on her ancestral calling. The controversial media personality revealed to her fans that she was in the process of accepting her calling in an Instagram post a while back.

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her Instagram page to rave about her ancestral calling. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

She posted a picture wearing traditional clothes in a stream, confirming that she had accepted the calling.

According to TimesLIVE, the raunchy dancer later took to her Instagram page to share with her followers that her fame is nothing compared to the woman she is becoming. Zodwa, who was holding a horn while covered in traditional clothes in a stream, also revealed that the artefact belonged to her ancestor and is honoured to b using it. She wrote:

“I’m Choosing Idlozi. I’m very wealthy ngiyikosazana yasebukhosini under amahlubi clan inkosi imina fame is nothing to me, compared to what I am and becoming. This horn is 133 years old and belonged to my great-great grandfather. Soft life for life.”

Source: Briefly News