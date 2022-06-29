Gomora star Moshe Ndiki is struggling to deal with the untimely passing of his beloved fur baby , Sugar Ndiki

, The media personality announced the news of Sugar's passing in a lengthy, heartwarming tribute on his Instagram page

He later shared videos of the lavish ceremony he put together to give his dog a dignified send-off and peeps have shared mixed reactions

Media personality Moshe Ndiki is mourning the death of a beloved family member. The star announced the death of his beloved pet Sugar with a sweet tribute on his Instagram page.

Moshe Ndiki has caused a stir after sharing videos from his dog Sugar's lush funeral service. Image: @moshendiki

The Gomora star shared that he was "heartbroken" by Sugar's passing and hoped that the "other side" treats his fur baby well. Part of the tribute read:

"I’ve been going through the most the past two days, trying to put it aside just for me to work and saying to myself, 'I’ll grieve on Sunday'. Baby, I love you so much @sugarndiki. Sugar, I love you sana lwam. Funeral and proper arrangements will be made soon.”

The star did keep to his word; he later shared videos from Sugar's lush funeral service on his Instagram page. According to TimesLIVE, he hired top-notch event organiser Nono Events to ensure his pet gets a dignified send-off. He captioned the post:

“Thank you to everyone who sent condolences, attended the funeral and sent us heartwarming messages. You’re truly appreciated. Thank you to my friends and family for understanding my pain and how much I loved my pup. @sugarndiki always and forever.”

Mzansi jumped into the comments section to weigh in on Sugar's funeral. Some understood Moshe's need to go above and beyond for his dog, while others condemned him for being extra while there are poor people he could have assisted.

@mimie__tshehla said:

"Why does this feel soooooo wrong?? Normal people really attended this? Wow! This world."

@stella44222022 commented:

"Hhay I thought I have seen it all boom, i-send off for a dog."

@tshegofatso_ashanti wrote:

"People who’ve never owned dogs will not understand. RIP SUGAR."

ms_sweetface added:

"@moshendiki pls if you dnt know what to use your money for,,, hit my dm.... I'm a poor single mum and would appreciate your financial assistance."

