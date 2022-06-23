Idols SA season 9 first runner-up Brenden Praise and his beautiful wife Mpoomy Ledwaba are currently living their best life in America

The pair have been keeping their fans and followers up to date with what they have been up to in America with their frequent social media updates

They have been attending concerts, visiting historic places and just enjoying the sun and each other's company

Talented South African singer Brenden Praise Ledwaba and his beautiful wife Nompumelelo 'Mpoomy' Ledwaba are currently living it up in the United States of America. The couple ditched South Africa's cold winter for the warm weather overseas.

Socialite Mpoomy Ledwaba and her husband Brended Praise recently shared loved-up pictures from the American getaway.

Source: Instagram

They are regarded as one of the best celebrity couples in South Africa and they are living up to the name with the posts from their baecation in the USA. If the photos and videos posted on their respective social media pages are anything to go by, Mpoomy and Brenden Praise are having the best time of their lives.

According to OKMzansi, the loved-up couple has been taking the opportunity to attend concerts such as the viral gospel group Maverick City's concert in Washington DC. They have also visited historical places such as the Statue of Liberty, the Black Museum and the famous Times Square.

Mpoomy also posted pictures enjoying Times Square revealing that her face first made it there on a billboard so she had to visit the place. She wrote:

"My Face made it here first, I had to come set foot.❤️ and eat sherbet."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga leave SA drooling with their lavish Dubai lifestyle: “They have it all”

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga live a life many of us can only dream of. The stars, who are currently in Dubai, are living their best life.

The Wife star has been showing her fans and followers what it means to live like a superstar. From lavish car rides, shopping in designer shops, staying in the best hotels and dining in five-star restaurants, Khanyi has it all.

Mbau recently left peeps salivating when she took to her Instagram page and posted a pic taking a bath in a lush jacuzzi with her businessman bae Kudzai, reports News24.

