South African media personality Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean boo Kudzai Mushonga are living it up in Dubai

The celebrity pair have been leaving their fans and followers green with envy with photos of lavish hotels, expensive cars and mouthwatering food

Khanyi and Kudzai caused a stir months ago when the Young, Famous and African star left Dubai without informing her boyfriend

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga live a life many of us can only dream of. The stars, who are currently in Dubai, are living their best life.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga have left their followers salivating over their luxurious lifestyles. Image: @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

The Wife star has been showing her fans and followers what it means to live like a superstar. From lavish car rides, shopping in designer shops, staying in the best hotels and dining in five-star restaurants, Khanyi has it all.

Mbau recently left peeps salivating when she took to her Instagram page and posted a pic taking a bath in a lush jacuzzi with her businessman bae Kudzai, reports News24. The Redroom star captioned the post:

"What day is it today?"

Khanyi and Kudzai have been keeping their fans updated on their vacations and lavish lifestyle with frequent social media posts. Comments sections are full of admiration from peeps.

@only_dineo said:

"This Dubai love, now."

@zimbali_6 wrote:

"Sbwl soft life."

@square_pearl commented:

"You never lived if you you've never had a bath."

Source: Briefly News