DJ Zinhle topped Mzansi's Twitter trends after she posted a picture celebrating her former lover and baby daddy AKA on Father's Day

Many accused the star of disrespecting her current man Murdah Bongz by posting her ex when she could have just done it privately

The Siyabonga star later took to her timeline to send a subtle clap back at the fans who were dragging her

Mzansi headed to social media to celebrate the remarkable men in their lives on Father's Day. Timelines were filled with sweet posts and pictures as many paid tributes to their everyday heroes.

DJ Zinhle has responded to trolls who were dragging her for wishing her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy AKA a happy Father's Day. Image: @djzinhle and @akaworldwide

DJ Zinhle joined in on the trend with lovely posts for the men in her life. The businesswoman and reality television star took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her current bae Bongani Mahosana popularly known as Murdah Bongz, with their baby Asante and wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day my love! @murdahbongz ❤️."

However, she did not end there; she also took to her Twitter page to also pay tribute to her former lover and baby daddy, AKA. The stunner shared a cute picture of the Fela In Versace rapper carrying their daughter Kairo and wrote:

"Happy Father's Day @akaworldwide."

DJ Zinhle's simple and sweet Father's Day messages divided social media users, reports TshisaLIVE. The star was dragged by peeps who accused her of disrespecting her man. Others supported her for showing maturity by celebrating both her baby daddies.

Responding to the trolls, DJ Zinhle said they should take their advice when facing the same situation one day. She tweeted:

"May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on."

