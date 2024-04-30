A TikTok video of a vehicle driving away from a tow truck has sent online users into laughing mode

The tow truck tried to tow the car while the driver was inside, but the diver wasn't having it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving and cheering at the vehicle's driver for getting away

A vehicle hilariously drove away from a tow truck. Images: @Bouillante, @Tim Robberts

A TikTok user uploaded a video that sent the internet into a laughing mode. A car hilariously drove away from a tow truck.

In the clip uploaded by @onhoodlum, a white car can be seen in a shopping parking lot with a tow truck standing in front of it, ready to tow the car. However, the vehicle's driver did not have it.

As the tow truck was preparing to tow the car, the driver reversed, running away from the truck. The tow truck also hilariously reversed, chasing the small car. The vehicle eventually gets away. People watching cheered for the vehicle's driver.

Car drives away from tow truck

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were laughing at the video

The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users laughing and amazed by the situation.

@❀ wrote:

"THE TOW TRUCK STILL TRYNA GET HER IS KILLING ME."

@Steph commented:

"The audacity of the tow truck to even keep going."

@PayAttention shared:

"This was personal for that tow truck driver ."

@christianSCHOOLheaux said:

"I just know that tow truck driver was mad for yall laughing ."

@cam asked:

"Why does this keep happening with tow trucks trying to steal cars with people in them."

@Oscar J laughed:

"Hasta la vista baby ."

@Łīzzyy_mīćhełłe loved:

"It’s the support for me. From complete strangers. I love it. because I be cheering too."

